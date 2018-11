Resultados de Elecciones Generales 2018 en el Condado de Douglas

County Race Candidate Party Votes PercentageOfTotalVotes JurisdictionName

Douglas State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution. Yes 2852 23.2191 State Executive

Douglas State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution. No 9431 76.7809 State Executive

Douglas State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption. Yes 8202 66.8678 State Executive

Douglas State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption. No 4064 33.1322 State Executive

Douglas State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms. Yes 4554 36.9673 State Executive

Douglas State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms. No 7765 63.0327 State Executive

Douglas State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement. Yes 5219 42.6633 State Executive

Douglas State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement. No 7014 57.3367 State Executive

Douglas Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269 Repealed 8372 70.9552 State Executive

Douglas Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269 Maintained 3427 29.0448 State Executive

Douglas United States U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (Prefers Democratic Party) 4302 35.1672 Federal

Douglas United States U.S. Senator Susan Hutchison (Prefers Republican Party) 7931 64.8328 Federal

Douglas Congressional District 4 U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse (Prefers Republican Party) 4836 70.3725 Congressional

Douglas Congressional District 4 U.S. Representative Christine Brown (Prefers Democratic Party) 2036 29.6275 Congressional

Douglas Congressional District 8 U.S. Representative Dino Rossi (Prefers GOP Party) 3188 60.2988 Congressional

Douglas Congressional District 8 U.S. Representative Kim Schrier (Prefers Democratic Party) 2099 39.7012 Congressional

Douglas Legislative District 12 State Representative Pos. 1 Keith Goehner (Prefers Republican Party) 7501 62.1767 Legislative

Douglas Legislative District 12 State Representative Pos. 1 Ann Diamond (States No Party Preference) 4563 37.8233 Legislative

Douglas Legislative District 12 State Representative Pos. 2 Mike Steele (Prefers Republican Party) 8451 70.1502 Legislative

Douglas Legislative District 12 State Representative Pos. 2 Valerie Sarratt (Prefers Democratic Party) 3596 29.8498 Legislative

Douglas DOUGLAS COUNTYWIDE County Assessor Jim Ruud (Prefers Republican Party) 9497 100 County

Douglas DOUGLAS COUNTYWIDE County Auditor Thad Duvall (Prefers Democrat Party) 8535 100 County

Douglas DOUGLAS COUNTYWIDE County Clerk Tristen Worthen (Prefers Republican Party) 9337 100 County

Douglas DOUGLAS COUNTYWIDE County Commissioner 3 Marc Straub (Prefers Republican Party) 6605 64.5272 County

Douglas DOUGLAS COUNTYWIDE County Commissioner 3 Norman (Buck) Tupling (Prefers Republican Party) 3631 35.4728 County

Douglas DOUGLAS COUNTYWIDE Prosecuting Attorney Gordon Edgar (States No Party Preference) 8640 100 County

Douglas DOUGLAS COUNTYWIDE Sheriff Kevin W. Morris (Prefers Republican Party) 7184 65.8478 County

Douglas DOUGLAS COUNTYWIDE Sheriff Leeon Leyde (Prefers Republican Party) 3726 34.1522 County

Douglas DOUGLAS COUNTYWIDE County Treasurer Natalie R. Marx (Prefers Republican Party) 8989 100 County

Douglas DOUGLAS COUNTYWIDE District Court Judge Eric C. Biggar 7441 70.3974 County

Douglas DOUGLAS COUNTYWIDE District Court Judge Robert Hunter 3129 29.6026 County

Douglas Supreme Court Justice Position 2 Susan Owens 8495 100 Judicial

Douglas Supreme Court Justice Position 8 Nathan Choi 4124 41.7156 Judicial

Douglas Supreme Court Justice Position 8 Steve Gonzalez 5762 58.2844 Judicial

Douglas Supreme Court Justice Position 9 Sheryl Gordon McCloud 8067 100 Judicial

Douglas Court of Appeals, Division 3, District 3 Judge Position 2 Rob Lawrence-Berrey 8003 100 Judicial

Douglas FIRE DISTRICT #4 Proposition 1 Increase In Regular Property Tax Levy Rate For Fire And Emergency Services Yes 233 49.3644 Fire

Douglas FIRE DISTRICT #4 Proposition 1 Increase In Regular Property Tax Levy Rate For Fire And Emergency Services No 239 50.6356 Fire

Douglas CEMETERY DISTRICT #2 Proposition 1 One Year Maintenance And Operations Excess Tax Levy Yes 288 55.3846 Cemetery

Douglas CEMETERY DISTRICT #2 Proposition 1 One Year Maintenance And Operations Excess Tax Levy No 232 44.6154 Cemetery