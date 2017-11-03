Elections in WA state, what is important for Hispanics / Elecciones en el estado de Washington, que es importante para los Hispanos

CANDIDATES Jon Grant

What position are you running for? Seattle City Council, position 8 Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? Our city is at a turning point. We must decide this election whether we will aggressively fight gentrification and rapidly expand affordable housing or continue on a path in which communities of color, including the Hispanic community, are priced out of our city. Why are you running for this position? I am running for Seattle City Council because I believe we need a true voice for the community on City Council. I’ve spent my career advocating against displacement and for affordable housing. I hope to push a bold agenda on these issues on City Council. For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? The two biggest action items I hope to tackle is expanding immigrant and tenant rights. I would like to increase the funding for the immigrant legal defense fund for deportation cases and give non-citizens the right to vote in municipal elections. I would also move the city to challenge the state ban on rent control. Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? We need City Councilmembers who will stand up to developer and landlord interests that are making our city unaffordable. I have taken a pledge to not accept any donations from developers or corporations so you know I will always be accountable to the community first.

What position are you running for? 1. Estoy corriendo por la posicion numero 2 de la Ciudad de Wenatchee. Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? La mesa directiva de la ciudad toma decisiones importantes que afectan directamente o indirectamente a la comunidad en especial a nuestra comunidad latina.Decisiones como cargos de impuestos, vivienda, parques y escuelas. Es necesarion que haiga una voz que represente los intereses no solo de personas con altos ingresos si no de personas que representan la comunidad media y de bajos ingresos. Why are you running for this position? Quiero ser diferente, hacer cambios, impactar la comunidad y trabajar para ellos. Entiendo mi comunidad al escuchar sus experiencias que an tenido con la ciudad. Incluir a toda la gente no importa el color o creencia en las actvidades de la ciudad para que puedan entender mejor los procesos. For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Tener una mejor relacion con la comunidad para que se involucren mas y entiendan como funcionan los programas disponibles para la comunidad. Que la comunidad entienda que tiene voto y voz en todos las decisiones que se tomen ya que los puede afectar directa o indirectamente. Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? Toda persona ciudadana sin importar creencia, raza o preferencia sexual tiene el derecho a su voto y a enviar a alguien que los represente para que sus intereses sean cumplidos. Mi deseo es representar a toda mi comunidad porque tengo un corazon dispuesto para hacer lo que es necesario para un cambio. Tambien quiero trabajar con negocios para entender sus necesidades e involucrarlos mas en las deciciones de la ciudad. Tengo mas de 25 años viviendo en la ciudad de Wenatchee y entiendo bien las necesidades de nuestra comunidad especialmente los menos afortunados.



What position are you running for? State Senate for the 48th District Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? This is could be the tie breaking seat in a polarized legislature and I am a third party Libertarian candidate with nuanced positions. I am fiscally conservative and socially accepting. I believe in localized control, smaller government and lower taxes. Why are you running for this position? I believe our legislature is out of touch with the concerns that affect ordinary citizens and polarized. I would hope to rise above party, races, creed, religion and gender and unite people in an effort to solve issues like homelessness, the rising cost of living, traffic, mental health, the opiate crisis, our struggling education system and taxes. For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? I am concerned about the escalating tensions in our society because of economic insecurity. People are scared and when they get scared they get angry and marginalized. As a Libertarian Senator I will work to ensure justice, liberty and economic opportunity to all regardless of race, creed or religion, for all and not simply those who can afford to fund political campaigns. Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? I believe we must embrace our diversity and respect our differences. The Hispanic community contributes greatly to our society. We should be welcoming and build bridges rather than walls. I will not participate divisive racial political maneuvering. I will work to remove barriers to lawful citizenship and will work to petition our federal government to address the issue.



What position are you running for? I am running as a write in candidate for the Wenatchee School Board position #4. Any voter who votes for me has to write in my name “Robert Sealby” for position 4 of the Wenatchee School Board. Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? Our 3 children attended Wenatchee schools and graduated from Wenatchee High School. I have been actively involved with our schools since we moved here. I have 3 plus years of experience as a current school board member. I have a thorough understanding of the needs of our students and have addressed those needs during the past 3 plus years and will continue to do so Why are you running for this position? The negativity and pessimism voiced by the other candidate(s) that the Wenatchee School District (WSD) is “complacent” and “needs fixing” is false. WSD students have achieved some amazing accomplishments during the past few years. These accomplishments were achieved through the dedication and commitment of our students, parents, teachers, school board members and community, not through complacency or by a school district that needs fixing. For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Passage of Phase 2 of the bond would provide much needed improvements to Wenatchee High School and improve the learning environment for our students and staff. WSD needs continue to support our AVID program to help students graduate. WSD needs to assign a staff person(s) to be actively involved in and monitoring of our lower income students to ensure they attend school and learn. Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? A school district can always improve on addressing student needs. The Wenatchee School District is no different and strives daily to meet student needs and will continue to do so. If I am elected, I will continue to commit and dedicate my time and energy to doing what is best for our students.

CANDIDATES Jama England What position are you running for? I am running for a position on the Manson School Board. I am unopposed. Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? I hope that Hispanic parents and citizens are fully aware of all that our district does for all of our students ( over 60% Hispanic students included). Why are you running for this position? I have been on my school board for 35 years. I am a grandma to many of our students and friends to many others. Their success in life is very important to me.. I have traditional values of home and family. For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Funding is always an important issue, but curriculum and learning experiences are tops on my list. Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? Your vote is important and all votes count. Thank you for your support.

Our community is facing attacks from the Trump Administration. Our state needs bold leadership to move us towards a thriving society. As the only Latina State Senator, I have an obligation to represent my constituents in the 37th District through these challenging times and build opportunities for our Latino community statewide. Why are you running for this position? I run as a strong advocate for women, workers, immigrants, and communities of color. As Senator, I will advance progressive legislation to promote economic and racial justice, affordable housing, and environmental protection. I want to see my district thrive economically with more opportunity for all. For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? One of my priorities is to fund an education system with fair opportunities and outcomes. We all want to ensure students have a high quality education including job apprenticeships and community colleges. The state should work closely with local businesses to ensure we train students for jobs needed most. Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? I am dedicated to immigrant rights, a fair economy, and an equitable society. As a State Senator, I advance laws that promote economic and racial justice. As a proud Chicana, I draw on our values: dignity, inclusion, and justice for all. Visit www.rebeccasaldana.com to join our movement.



What position are you running for? I am a candidate for Wenatchee School Board Position #5. I want to be on the school board so I can support a great education for all kids and help to hear from all parents.All kids deserve a great education in our valley. Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? If I get elected to the school board I will fight for all kids to get a wonderful education. The school board should be working with ALL parents to help every child learn as much as possible. Why are you running for this position? I am from Wenatchee and went to Lincoln Elementary and Pioneer Middle Schools. I volunteer and work in Mission View and Columbia Elementary Schools. I was a teacher and I now work for the library. I know our schools, our students, and our teachers. I know I can make our school district better. For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Over 70% of the Latino students who go on to college have to take remedial classes. They pay to learn what they should have learned at Wenatchee High School. I will help our students learn what they need to learn in order to be ready for college or careers after high school. Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? I would love to be able to help make our schools better for our kids. I will fight to ensure that the Latino community in Wenatchee is included in decision making for the schools. I want to include you and work with you all to make our schools and our community better.

CANDIDATES Jacquelin Maycumber What position are you running for? State Representative 7th Legislative District position 1. Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? The Washington State Legislature votes on issues from Hirst which affect affordable housing to taxation and restrictions on small businesses. Why are you running for this position? Liberty and freedom are necessary to be able to create and flourish as God intended. Overzealous taxation and regulations burden families that already work so hard For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Currently Hirst has created a critical emergency when it comes to affordable housing. Economic Development is another issue I have been working tirelessly on. Manufacturing jobs should not be regulated out of Eastern Washington. Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? I will continue to fight for the freedom and liberty of all!



What position are you running for? Seattle City Council Position 8. Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? The City Council has an important role to play in ensuring everyone shares in our city’s prosperity and can afford to live, study, and retire here. We need leaders in City Hall committed to the opportunity of EVERY resident. Why are you running for this position? I’m a third-generation Mexican-American woman who comes from the labor movement. I believe I’m in a unique position to make a difference for our city. My first job was at the SeaMar Community Clinic helping Latino seniors connect to health and services. Since that work, I have spent my career advocating for kids, families, and workers. I want to put that experience to work to build a Seattle that is inclusive and equitable, and protects the rights of all our residents. For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Fill in the gaps in health care for immigrants and low-income residents – explore San Francisco’s health care law that has successfully provided an option for health care to ALL residents.

Work with communities of color and those who are most at risk of gentrification to create housing and new development that is reflective of community needs.

Support a Tenants’ Bill of Rights to protect renters from retaliation, toxic exposure, and improve enforcement to protect against discrimination

Expand the child care subsidy program to all families so that no family is paying more than 10% of their income on child care for children from birth through age 5.

Pass paid family and medical leave for all residents of our city—if the state fails to pass paid family leave, we must step up.

Two years of free tuition at state college with the benefit coming in the first two years for community college students and the last two for those at four-year institutions