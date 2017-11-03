Elections in WA state, what is important for Hispanics / Elecciones en el estado de Washington, que es importante para los Hispanos

CANDIDATES Adam Macdonald
- What position are you running for? I am running for Wenatchee City Council, Position 4.
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? While we often focus on national politics, much of our lives are shaped by the people making decisions in our local communities. Because of this, it is tremendously important to choose local leaders that will listen to, value, and serve all of our community members. I am a candidate that will listen while valuing and serving all residents.
- Why are you running for this position? I value diversity and felt that I could bring new ideas, energy, and leadership to the Council. I feel that I have a new perspective that is not currently represented on the Council and desire to be a voice for other groups who have been underrepresented in our community.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? First, I want to listen to ALL members of the community and make decisions with input from all stakeholders. Second, I want to work toward more housing options that are more affordable. Third, I want to set a tone as a leader in the community that all people are welcome, wanted, and valued.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? I am running for this position to give a voice to people in communities that feel they are not represented or people who aren’t sure that their questions and requests will be listened to. I want to be the candidate that residents feel they can talk to and who will advocate for them. I hope you will give me your support, and your vote, to make me your next city council member.
CANDIDATES Carolyn Wilson
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? As a city councilwoman for10 years, I have always been very interested in providing housing for our work force. I would really like the city to work with a builder and get multi-family housing rentals available in Leavenworth. This is not low income housing, this would be rentals for the working people who are the lifeblood of this city.
- Why are you running for this position? I am running for re-election because there are still goals I would like to work towards for the city. Some of those goals are continuing to recognize our high school student-athletes; to continue the reconstruction of Pine Street, making it a safe street for kids to take, to and from school; free parking passes for the residents of Leavenworth; and the construction of a bypass street that would allow motorists to avoid the heavy traffic congestion that can happen during festivals on Hwy. 2.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? If I am re-elected, I would like the Hispanic Community to know that I am always available if they have questions or concerns regarding anything that is happening in this community. I would be happy to be their voice in city government.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? I would like the Hispanic voters to know that I am very open to their suggestions and I will also always get answers to questions they may have.
CANDIDATES Cary Moon
- What position are you running for? Seattle Mayor
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? I would like the Hispanic community to know that I am standing in solidarity with them and will use my position at City Hall to advocate for your community against the attacks by the Federal government. I also want to make sure that my office shares power by hiring/appointing vacancies from the Latino community.
- Why are you running for this position? The soul of Seattle is at stake right now. I am running for Mayor to bring solutions forward — to listen, to learn and to take honest stock of the challenges facing our city, and to offer my expertise as an urban planner, engineer and civic leader in driving strategies to strike Seattle’s problems at their root cause, not just address the symptoms.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Seattle is becoming one of the expensive cities in the country. More than half of Seattle renters pay more than they can reasonably afford for housing. Too many are living on the edge, we evictions of families with children and safeguard transitional housing for families and victims of domestic violence.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? Seattle must stand for racial equity and the liberation of all people. But too many outcomes show we are missing the mark. White Seattleites need to come to grips with racial and economic inequality and the barriers that exist in our systems and institutions — and we all must work in partnership across race and class to dismantle them.
CANDIDATES Claudia De Robles
- What position are you running for? Un miembro de la mesa directiva del distrito escolar de Wenatchee asiento numero 3. Este es un puesto voluntario y llevo un año y medio como su representante. Es tiempo de pedir su voto en las elecciones que se terminan el 7 de noviembre.
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? Los miembros de la mesa directiva toman la responsabilidad de ser su voz con la meta de que cada estudiante tenga éxito académico. Es necesario poner atención a las decisiones dentro de las escuelas y como les afecta la educación de nuestros hijos.
- Why are you running for this position? Quiero seguir siendo la voz dentro del distrito escolar porque como madre de dos hijas adolescentes que asisten en las escuelas de Wenatchee, voluntaria por los últimos 15 años, y con 20 años trabajando en la industria bancaria siento que yo puedo ser una fuerte partidaria para todos en nuestra comunidad.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? La meta numero uno del distrito escolar es que cada estudiante tenga éxito académico. Esto se cumple con ayuda de los padres, maestros y miembros de la comunidad. Lo mas importante es seguir este esfuerzo con mas comunicación a los padres de familia e estudiantes en como cumplir esta meta.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? El derecho de los ciudadanos de los EEUU para votar es una forma de tener voz dentro de nuestro gobierno. En esta elección local haga que su voz cuente. Si no se ha registrado, tiene hasta el 30 de octubre para hacerlo personalmente en Chelan County Courthouse. Informese de sus derechos.
CANDIDATES Clint Strand
- What position are you running for? I am running for Leavenworth City Council, Position 6.
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? City government is important: they make decisions regarding so many important elements of daily life, from the way your traffic goes to how much you pay for utilities, and why you pay that much (or that little). These decisions affect everyone.
- Why are you running for this position? I am running because I care deeply about everyone in our community. I want to make sure Leavenworth is a great place for raising families, taking care of our residents while making sure our business community does well.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Families can not live in this town if they cannot afford to live here. I will look at what the city of Leavenworth can do to promote construction of affordable housing so we can continue to call this community home.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? You are a valued member of the community, and I want to be available to you. If elected, I promise to meet with local Hispanic leaders to determine how best to come to you, hear your concerns, and listen.
CANDIDATES Jennifer Talbot
- What position are you running for? Re-election to the Wenatchee School Board, Position #5. I am currently serving my first term
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? School board members provide local governance for student educational opportunities through collaboration with key stakeholders to foster excellence and equity in public education.
- Why are you running for this position? I endeavor to the continue the work that Wenatchee School District has accomplished in closing opportunity gaps for all students with the partnership and support from diverse stakeholders in the Wenatchee community. My experiences as current Board member and in professional roles offers knowledgeable expertise to serve our community.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? I value education as a way to enrich and better our community. I view a child’s native culture and language as a benefit to their growth and development. I intend to the continue to provide quality curriculum, education support, family engagement, and career-connected learning opportunities for all students especially those students in poverty and in need of additional academic or behavioral support.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? The Wenatchee School District supports the DREAM Act and DACA, providing support for bi-lingual education, and closing opportunity gaps for all students. We currently have a School Board that is representative of our diverse student population. I have four children enrolled in Wenatchee schools.
CANDIDATES Jenny Duncan
- What position are you running for? I am proud to be running for Mayor of Seattle.
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? The mayor is the city’s top executive. She is responsible for managing 11,000 employees and a 5.2 billion dollar budget. The position requires strong leadership skills, managerial experience, and the moral fortitude to stand up for our city’s values. The mayor must effectively implement our shared vision for Seattle’s future.
- Why are you running for this position? I love this city. I am running to protect the civil liberties of all Seattle residents, despite President Trump’s attempts to deny them. I want to ensure that our city is welcoming and affordable for all, a place where everybody has access to both economic and educational opportunities.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Defending Seattle’s DREAMers, building more affordable housing, continuing police reform to combat racial bias, providing greater apprenticeship opportunities and a path to the middle class, supporting women and minority-owned small businesses, and providing free college tuition for young Seattleites (regardless of immigration status) under my Seattle Promise plan.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? As a former US Attorney appointed by President Obama, I have the executive experience necessary to lead Seattle into the future. I fought Trump’s illegal deportations under his Muslim ban at SeaTac airport and I will continue fighting to protect immigrants and refugees unjustly at risk from his administration.
CANDIDATES Jerry Isenhart
- What position are you running for? Chelan County Hospital District #2 Commissioner Position #5
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? The Hispanic community is a large part of our community today and as a bilingual and bicultural Commissioner, I would represent and advocate on behalf Hispanics. My wife and I recently celebrated our 25th Wedding Anniversary. We were married in her home town of Los Mochis, Sinaloa. I live my love of the hispanic community, and I’m sure I would be a good voice for our community. I have been a long time friend of the Hispanic Community. Thirty years ago I founded the first local Hispanic Radio Program, Musica Nortena in the mid 80’s. Aired each Sunday evening on KOZI, Chelan with Lupe Reyna and Gilberto Romero, the program quickly became an important outreach to connect Hispanics. It worked well, and remains on the air to this day.
- Why are you running for this position? The Lake Chelan Community in total and the Lake Chelan Hospital Administration and Medical Staff were incredibly compassionate to my family when we lost our son Jerry Jr in 2014. Serving as a Commissioner is one way I could give back and say “Thank You.” Supporting the mission of quality healthcare close to home would be my honor.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? 1- Completing the voter approved decision of building a new hospital for the Lake Chelan Valley. 2 -Making wise policy and financial decisions that assure our local Health Care Services are accessible and affordable to everyone. 3 -Working closely with our neighbors, Confluence Health and Columbia Valley Community Health, to assure we are all working together for the best interest of all the people in the area. 4 – Increasing the size of the Hospital Commission from 5 members to 7, for the purpose of expanding the diversity of those involved in the Hospital elected representation.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? If I am successful in expanding the size of the Hospital Commission from 5 to 7, I hope that we can find members of the Hispanic Community who will step forward and offer to serve. The Hospital Commission is just one of many elected positions that voters elect. My encouragement to participate actually applies to all local government boards and commission opportunities as well. And most importantly – Register and Vote – where possible.
CANDIDATES Jim Bailey
- What position are you running for? Wenatchee City Council, Position #1
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? The job of a city council member is to (1) look after the well-being and safety of the City’s citizens, (2) protect and care for the City’s property and assets, and (3) be accountable and responsible for the use of citizen tax dollars.
- Why are you running for this position? Wenatchee has been a wonderful place to live, work, and raise my family. My primary reason is to give something back to this community. Also, two terms on the city council has given me the experience to help guide the city to grow and be an even better place in the future.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Continue to support efforts to: (1) improve neglected areas in South Wenatchee with more projects like South Mission Street, (2) find creative solutions to increasing the amount of low income and work-force housing, (3) include and involve the Hispanic community in city decision making.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? Get involved! Help make decisions about issues that impact our city by volunteering on one of our advisory boards that give guidance to the mayor and city council, or attend meetings and workshops. We value your ideas. Thank you for your past support, and finally, VOTE on November 7!
CANDIDATES Jinyoung Lee England
- What position are you running for? I am running for the position for State Senator in the 45th Legislative District of Washington state. The district includes cities that are just east of Seattle. It is a Special Election race to fill the seat, with the passing of the late Sen. Andy Hill last year.
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? It is important to note because this race will determine the balance of power in Washington state. If I win, the state senate will be controlled by Republicans and we will be able to hold a balanced legislature with a Democrat-controlled state house and governor.
- Why are you running for this position? 1. My family has called Washington home for over 60 years — 10 of them in the 45th district. Protecting the values of my district is of utmost importance to me. I also strongly believe in paying forward the gifts of life, opportunity, and freedom that I have been afforded as an American.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? I believe education is one of the most important priorities for all communities, including the Hispanic community. Education is the cornerstone of our future, and will be one of my main priorities — to ensure we have the best opportunities available to our kids.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? In Washington state, we have seen real results in the last five years with a balance of power — a Democrat governor and state house working with a Republican state senate. We’ve been able to exercise fiscal discipline and fully fund education. I hope to continue that balance of power.
CANDIDATES Krista Herling
- What position are you running for? I am running for the Malaga Water District, Commissioner #3 position
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? Everyone in our area that uses the water district to get their water should know about the water board and that they can come and talk to us at any time because we are a publicly elected board.
- Why are you running for this position? I am running for this position because water is necessary to life. Our district is very large with aging pipes that require maintenance and we also need more storage capacity. But at the same time we cannot just keep raising the rates. There must be a balance and I hope to help find that balance by weighing the risks and benefits of every action.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? For the Hispanic community I don’t feel there are any agenda items that differ from another community. We all need affordable, clean water.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? I would never want the Hispanic Community to hesitate to contact me. I would definitely want to know their concerns and would do my best to address those concerns in a timely manner. Thank you for reaching out and inviting candidates to participate in your publication. I am a strong believer that the quality of our government is directly related to our individual participation.
CANDIDATES Michelle Sandberg
- 1. What position are you running for? Wenatchee School Board, Position 4
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? I am concerned that many district students have economic hardships, poor educational supports and few advocating for a high quality education for all students. I want EVERY student in our schools to have a solid education so that all have more opportunities for a better future.
- Why are you running for this position? I’ve always been an advocate for children. I have worked professionally in mental health as a physician and volunteered in schools in a variety of roles. I know my background in the U.S. Army and medicine taught me leadership skills that make me inquisitive, caring, independent and hard working.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Our Hispanic students in the district graduate at a lower rate (72.4%) and require more english or math remediation for college (71.4%). Our schools need to better support all our academically struggling students to give them a solid education for their future. We need to do this now
-
CANDIDATES Karen Jardy
- What position are you running for? Washington State Senate 7th Legislative District
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? As your State Senator I will be able to help pass legislation that makes WA a sanctuary State and ensure we continue to provide services such as drivers licenses for people regardless of their immigration status.
- Why are you running for this position? My opponent was appointed to this position and I wanted to ensure she did not run un-opposed as she had done in her race to become our House Rep.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Considering the attacks on all migrant and immigrant populations from our federal government. I think legislation ensuring ALL citizens of Washington can work, learn and participate in society without fear of intrusion by the Federal Government will be my most important job.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? I view our Hispanic community as one of our greatest assets. I will work with the community and it’s leaders to help build a better future for ALL the people of Washington.
Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? Our valley is a place where people from different backgrounds can work together for improving all our students’ education. Please join me in working to improve our children’s future. I invite you to visit my website (sandberg4schools.com) and I welcome your feedback. I would appreciate your vote and support.
CANDIDATES Shelly Short
- What position are you running for? I am running for the State Senate seat for the 7th Legislative District. The 7th District comprises all of Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties and parts of Okanogan and Spokane Counties.
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? It is important for everyone to know about their State Senator. A senator helps pass laws that can have an effect on your everyday life, from where you live to how you work. A senator can also be an advocate for you if you need help with the state bureaucracy.
- Why are you running for this position? I served in the State House of Representatives for eight years before being appointed to the State Senate this past spring. I want to continue to use my years of experience and my connections in Olympia to help serve the people of the 7th District.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? The “Hirst” water decision is the most important issue. If we don’t pass a legislative fix to Hirst, our rural communities and our local agriculture growers will be unable to develop critical housing for migrant workers. It will further impact housing affordability and property taxes.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? It has been an honor to serve the people of the 7th District for the past nine years. We are proudly connected to this beautiful area where we live. I ask for your vote in the November 7th election. Thank you.
CANDIDATES Lisa Parshley
- What position are you running for? I am running for Olympia City Council, Position 5
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? City councils are where decisions are made that most directly impact people’s lives. From tax increases to impact fees, after-school programs to parks and playgrounds, your quality of life is decided at the city council level. I’d like to see more people get active in our local government. It matters!
- Why are you running for this position? I’m running because I was taught by my father to give back to your community. My grandfather added to that by saying, “Never leave anybody behind.” That means we take care of our own. Whether they’re struggling with addiction, to find a job, or trying to start a business.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? I would ensure that our law enforcement will not work with ICE or other federal enforcement agencies on immigration matters. As a business owner, I want our city government to help foster a vibrant small business communities through economic development grants, business startup scholarships, and small business incubation programs.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? We take care of our own. Those words have repeated in my head since I started campaining. Nobody left behind. We’re all in this together. I would be honored to have your vote, and if I’m elected I’m bringing the voice of the people to city hall with me.
CANDIDATES Renata Rollins
- What position are you running for? Olympia City Council Position Number 6
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? City council elections can be decided by just a few votes, but they make decisions that impact our daily lives: transportation, housing prices, policing, and more. Every election is a chance to make sure the City Council represents the full community in these decisions.
- Why are you running for this position? I want to be an amazing council member and community ambassador for Olympia. I have experience as a social worker and advocate on the issues of homelessness and community safety. I want to bring that experience and perspective to the council.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Olympia is Washington’s fastest growing city and our Hispanic community is growing ever faster. We all share the same interests in making sure our city is a safe, connected, and fun place to live, but I want to make sure city decisions impact different groups in equally positive ways.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? No matter what is happening in our national politics, you can trust me to be a council member who affirms that Olympia is your city too. I strongly support Olympia’s status as a sanctuary city for immigrants and I will be an advocate for the needs of immigrant families.
CANDIDATES Pat Murakami
- What position are you running for? Seattle City Council, Position 9
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? A Seattle City Councilmember sets policy, legislation, and approves the budget for the City of Seattle. It is important to elect someone for this position who will be accessible and work for the best interests of everyone that lives in Seattle, especially our under-served communities, such as the Latino Community.
- Why are you running for this position? We need a Councilmember that will serve and respond to the real people of our City, not just the big developers. I will be the only person in City leadership with a business background. I want to restore the voice of neighborhoods and small businesses. I will serve you.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? I will create a fund for micro loans to help immigrants open and operate their own businesses, as well as provide training for business success. I am volunteering teaching QuickBooks to Latino business owners. Business ownership is critical to provide living-wage jobs to the Hispanic community.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? I promise to serve all under-served and neglected communities. I will respond to your emails and phone calls. I will be available for meetings and will gladly attend meetings in the community. I promise to work hard for everyone that lives or owns a business in Seattle.
CANDIDATES Michelle Rylands
- What position are you running for? State Senate, 31st Legislative District
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? I believe Hispanics should know about this position because if I win this race, the Democrats will have a working majority in the Senate. This means we can pass a capital budget and actually fund desperately needed school and infrastructure improvements across the state.
- Why are you running for this position? I am running for this position because I am sick and tired of the gridlock in Olympia. I am tired of our children not having access to a fully funded educational system, and I am tired of the Republicans putting their party and business interest before their constituents.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? My number one priority if I am elected is focusing on policies that build strong families, because strong families build strong communities. This means focusing on policies that promote equitable access to quality education, affordable housing, good jobs, and healthcare.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? I am committed to working with the Hispanic community to ensure that all perspectives are taken into consideration when making policy decisions. I want to ensure that any legislation I propose or vote on is equitable and doesn’t hurt the community. Please turn in your ballots by November 7th!
CANDIDATES Jon Grant
- What position are you running for? Seattle City Council, position 8
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? Our city is at a turning point. We must decide this election whether we will aggressively fight gentrification and rapidly expand affordable housing or continue on a path in which communities of color, including the Hispanic community, are priced out of our city.
- Why are you running for this position? I am running for Seattle City Council because I believe we need a true voice for the community on City Council. I’ve spent my career advocating against displacement and for affordable housing. I hope to push a bold agenda on these issues on City Council.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? The two biggest action items I hope to tackle is expanding immigrant and tenant rights. I would like to increase the funding for the immigrant legal defense fund for deportation cases and give non-citizens the right to vote in municipal elections. I would also move the city to challenge the state ban on rent control.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? We need City Councilmembers who will stand up to developer and landlord interests that are making our city unaffordable. I have taken a pledge to not accept any donations from developers or corporations so you know I will always be accountable to the community first.
CANDIDATES Adriana Farnsworth
- What position are you running for? 1. Estoy corriendo por la posicion numero 2 de la Ciudad de Wenatchee.
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? La mesa directiva de la ciudad toma decisiones importantes que afectan directamente o indirectamente a la comunidad en especial a nuestra comunidad latina.Decisiones como cargos de impuestos, vivienda, parques y escuelas. Es necesarion que haiga una voz que represente los intereses no solo de personas con altos ingresos si no de personas que representan la comunidad media y de bajos ingresos.
- Why are you running for this position? Quiero ser diferente, hacer cambios, impactar la comunidad y trabajar para ellos. Entiendo mi comunidad al escuchar sus experiencias que an tenido con la ciudad. Incluir a toda la gente no importa el color o creencia en las actvidades de la ciudad para que puedan entender mejor los procesos.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Tener una mejor relacion con la comunidad para que se involucren mas y entiendan como funcionan los programas disponibles para la comunidad. Que la comunidad entienda que tiene voto y voz en todos las decisiones que se tomen ya que los puede afectar directa o indirectamente.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? Toda persona ciudadana sin importar creencia, raza o preferencia sexual tiene el derecho a su voto y a enviar a alguien que los represente para que sus intereses sean cumplidos. Mi deseo es representar a toda mi comunidad porque tengo un corazon dispuesto para hacer lo que es necesario para un cambio. Tambien quiero trabajar con negocios para entender sus necesidades e involucrarlos mas en las deciciones de la ciudad. Tengo mas de 25 años viviendo en la ciudad de Wenatchee y entiendo bien las necesidades de nuestra comunidad especialmente los menos afortunados.
CANDIDATES Michelle Darnell
- What position are you running for? State Senate for the 48th District
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? This is could be the tie breaking seat in a polarized legislature and I am a third party Libertarian candidate with nuanced positions. I am fiscally conservative and socially accepting. I believe in localized control, smaller government and lower taxes.
- Why are you running for this position? I believe our legislature is out of touch with the concerns that affect ordinary citizens and polarized. I would hope to rise above party, races, creed, religion and gender and unite people in an effort to solve issues like homelessness, the rising cost of living, traffic, mental health, the opiate crisis, our struggling education system and taxes.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? I am concerned about the escalating tensions in our society because of economic insecurity. People are scared and when they get scared they get angry and marginalized. As a Libertarian Senator I will work to ensure justice, liberty and economic opportunity to all regardless of race, creed or religion, for all and not simply those who can afford to fund political campaigns.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? I believe we must embrace our diversity and respect our differences. The Hispanic community contributes greatly to our society. We should be welcoming and build bridges rather than walls. I will not participate divisive racial political maneuvering. I will work to remove barriers to lawful citizenship and will work to petition our federal government to address the issue.
CANDIDATES Robert Sealby
- What position are you running for? I am running as a write in candidate for the Wenatchee School Board position #4. Any voter who votes for me has to write in my name “Robert Sealby” for position 4 of the Wenatchee School Board.
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? Our 3 children attended Wenatchee schools and graduated from Wenatchee High School. I have been actively involved with our schools since we moved here. I have 3 plus years of experience as a current school board member. I have a thorough understanding of the needs of our students and have addressed those needs during the past 3 plus years and will continue to do so
- Why are you running for this position? The negativity and pessimism voiced by the other candidate(s) that the Wenatchee School District (WSD) is “complacent” and “needs fixing” is false. WSD students have achieved some amazing accomplishments during the past few years. These accomplishments were achieved through the dedication and commitment of our students, parents, teachers, school board members and community, not through complacency or by a school district that needs fixing.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Passage of Phase 2 of the bond would provide much needed improvements to Wenatchee High School and improve the learning environment for our students and staff. WSD needs continue to support our AVID program to help students graduate. WSD needs to assign a staff person(s) to be actively involved in and monitoring of our lower income students to ensure they attend school and learn.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? A school district can always improve on addressing student needs. The Wenatchee School District is no different and strives daily to meet student needs and will continue to do so. If I am elected, I will continue to commit and dedicate my time and energy to doing what is best for our students.
CANDIDATES Jama England
- What position are you running for? I am running for a position on the Manson School Board. I am unopposed.
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? I hope that Hispanic parents and citizens are fully aware of all that our district does for all of our students ( over 60% Hispanic students included).
- Why are you running for this position? I have been on my school board for 35 years. I am a grandma to many of our students and friends to many others. Their success in life is very important to me.. I have traditional values of home and family.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Funding is always an important issue, but curriculum and learning experiences are tops on my list.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? Your vote is important and all votes count. Thank you for your support.
CANDIDATES Rebecca Saldaña
- What position are you running for? A school district can always improve on addressing student needs. The Wenatchee School District is no different and strives daily to meet student needs and will continue to do so. If I am elected, I will continue to commit and dedicate my time and energy to doing what is best for our students.
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? Our community is facing attacks from the Trump Administration. Our state needs bold leadership to move us towards a thriving society. As the only Latina State Senator, I have an obligation to represent my constituents in the 37th District through these challenging times and build opportunities for our Latino community statewide.
- Why are you running for this position? I run as a strong advocate for women, workers, immigrants, and communities of color. As Senator, I will advance progressive legislation to promote economic and racial justice, affordable housing, and environmental protection. I want to see my district thrive economically with more opportunity for all.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? One of my priorities is to fund an education system with fair opportunities and outcomes. We all want to ensure students have a high quality education including job apprenticeships and community colleges. The state should work closely with local businesses to ensure we train students for jobs needed most.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? I am dedicated to immigrant rights, a fair economy, and an equitable society. As a State Senator, I advance laws that promote economic and racial justice. As a proud Chicana, I draw on our values: dignity, inclusion, and justice for all. Visit www.rebeccasaldana.com to join our movement.
CANDIDATES Sara Knox
- What position are you running for? I am a candidate for Wenatchee School Board Position #5. I want to be on the school board so I can support a great education for all kids and help to hear from all parents.All kids deserve a great education in our valley.
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? If I get elected to the school board I will fight for all kids to get a wonderful education. The school board should be working with ALL parents to help every child learn as much as possible.
- Why are you running for this position? I am from Wenatchee and went to Lincoln Elementary and Pioneer Middle Schools. I volunteer and work in Mission View and Columbia Elementary Schools. I was a teacher and I now work for the library. I know our schools, our students, and our teachers. I know I can make our school district better.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Over 70% of the Latino students who go on to college have to take remedial classes. They pay to learn what they should have learned at Wenatchee High School. I will help our students learn what they need to learn in order to be ready for college or careers after high school.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? I would love to be able to help make our schools better for our kids. I will fight to ensure that the Latino community in Wenatchee is included in decision making for the schools. I want to include you and work with you all to make our schools and our community better.
CANDIDATES Jacquelin Maycumber
- What position are you running for? State Representative 7th Legislative District position 1.
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? The Washington State Legislature votes on issues from Hirst which affect affordable housing to taxation and restrictions on small businesses.
- Why are you running for this position? Liberty and freedom are necessary to be able to create and flourish as God intended. Overzealous taxation and regulations burden families that already work so hard
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Currently Hirst has created a critical emergency when it comes to affordable housing. Economic Development is another issue I have been working tirelessly on. Manufacturing jobs should not be regulated out of Eastern Washington.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? I will continue to fight for the freedom and liberty of all!
CANDIDATES Teresa Mosqueda
- What position are you running for? Seattle City Council Position 8.
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? The City Council has an important role to play in ensuring everyone shares in our city’s prosperity and can afford to live, study, and retire here. We need leaders in City Hall committed to the opportunity of EVERY resident.
- Why are you running for this position? I’m a third-generation Mexican-American woman who comes from the labor movement. I believe I’m in a unique position to make a difference for our city. My first job was at the SeaMar Community Clinic helping Latino seniors connect to health and services. Since that work, I have spent my career advocating for kids, families, and workers. I want to put that experience to work to build a Seattle that is inclusive and equitable, and protects the rights of all our residents.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Fill in the gaps in health care for immigrants and low-income residents – explore San Francisco’s health care law that has successfully provided an option for health care to ALL residents.
Work with communities of color and those who are most at risk of gentrification to create housing and new development that is reflective of community needs.
Support a Tenants’ Bill of Rights to protect renters from retaliation, toxic exposure, and improve enforcement to protect against discrimination
Expand the child care subsidy program to all families so that no family is paying more than 10% of their income on child care for children from birth through age 5.
Pass paid family and medical leave for all residents of our city—if the state fails to pass paid family leave, we must step up.
Two years of free tuition at state college with the benefit coming in the first two years for community college students and the last two for those at four-year institutions
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? My work is dedicated to standing with marginalized communities. I am very proud to have helped draft and then pass Initiative 1433 to provide paid sick and safe leave for all workers in our state and raise the state’s minimum wage for all low-wage working families. As a Latina, it is deeply important to me that we protect the rights our community from the Trump attacks. I am committed to passing effective policy that truly works for our community. Please visit my website www.teamteresa.org for more information!