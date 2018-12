Resultados de Elecciones Generales 2018 del Condado de Asotin

County Race Candidate Party Votes PercentageOfTotalVotes JurisdictionName

Asotin State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution. Yes 2279 25.2745 State Executive

Asotin State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution. No 6738 74.7255 State Executive

Asotin State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption. Yes 5765 64.1339 State Executive

Asotin State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption. No 3224 35.8661 State Executive

Asotin State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms. Yes 3903 43.1223 State Executive

Asotin State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms. No 5148 56.8777 State Executive

Asotin State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement. Yes 4637 51.7869 State Executive

Asotin State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement. No 4317 48.2131 State Executive

Asotin Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269 Repealed 6013 70.2043 State Executive

Asotin Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269 Maintained 2552 29.7957 State Executive

Asotin United States U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (Prefers Democratic Party) 3772 41.8646 Federal

Asotin United States U.S. Senator Susan Hutchison (Prefers Republican Party) 5238 58.1354 Federal

Asotin Congressional District 5 U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Prefers Republican Party) 5468 60.7556 Congressional

Asotin Congressional District 5 U.S. Representative Lisa Brown (Prefers Democratic Party) 3532 39.2444 Congressional

Asotin Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 1 Mary Dye (Prefers Republican Party) 5752 64.5422 Legislative

Asotin Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 1 Jenn Goulet (Prefers Democratic Party) 3160 35.4578 Legislative

Asotin Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 2 Joe Schmick (Prefers GOP Party) 5327 60.4654 Legislative

Asotin Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 2 Matthew Sutherland (Prefers Democratic Party) 3483 39.5346 Legislative

Asotin COUNTYWIDE COUNTY ASSESSOR Jenny L. Rynearson (Prefers Republican Party) 6844 100 County

Asotin COUNTYWIDE COUNTY AUDITOR Darla McKay (States No Party Preference) 6998 100 County

Asotin COUNTYWIDE COUNTY CLERK McKenzie A. Kelley (States No Party Preference) 6851 100 County

Asotin COUNTYWIDE COUNTY COMMISSIONER 3 James Jeffords (Prefers Republican Party) 6601 100 County

Asotin COUNTYWIDE COUNTY PROSECUTOR Benjamin C. Nichols (States No Party Preference) 6834 100 County

Asotin COUNTYWIDE COUNTY SHERIFF John Hilderbrand (States No Party Preference) 7123 100 County

Asotin COUNTYWIDE COUNTY TREASURER Holly K Steiner (States No Party Preference) 6771 100 County

Asotin COUNTYWIDE DISTRICT COURT JUDGE Tina L. Kernan 6649 100 County

Asotin Supreme Court Justice Position 2 Susan Owens 6560 100 Judicial

Asotin Supreme Court Justice Position 8 Nathan Choi 2877 39.5681 Judicial

Asotin Supreme Court Justice Position 8 Steve Gonzalez 4394 60.4319 Judicial

Asotin Supreme Court Justice Position 9 Sheryl Gordon McCloud 6396 100 Judicial

Asotin CITY OF ASOTIN Levy for Retention of Basic Fire, Police, and other services. Levy for Retention of Basic Fire, Police, and other services. Yes 193 37.4031 City/Town

Asotin CITY OF ASOTIN Levy for Retention of Basic Fire, Police, and other services. Levy for Retention of Basic Fire, Police, and other services. No 323 62.5969 City/Town

Asotin CITY OF CLARKSTON Emergency Medical Services Excess Tax Levy City of Clarkston Emergency Medical Services Excess Tax Levy Yes, Levy 1475 67.3824 City/Town

Asotin CITY OF CLARKSTON Emergency Medical Services Excess Tax Levy City of Clarkston Emergency Medical Services Excess Tax Levy No, Levy 714 32.6176 City/Town

Asotin SCHOOL DISTRICT 420 Capital Levy & Instructional Technology, Safety and Facility Improvements Asotin-Anatone School District No. 420 Capital Levy Yes, Levy 940 57.352 School

Asotin SCHOOL DISTRICT 420 Capital Levy & Instructional Technology, Safety and Facility Improvements Asotin-Anatone School District No. 420 Capital Levy No, Levy 699 42.648 School

Asotin PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSIONER 2 Stephen (Steve) Becker 3059 43.4764 Public Utility

Asotin PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSIONER 2 Don Nuxoll 3977 56.5236 Public Utility

Asotin PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSIONER 3 Janet Hicks 3070 43.3738 Public Utility