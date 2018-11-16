Resultados de Elecciones Generales en el Condado de Garfield

|County
|Race
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|PercentageOfTotalVotes
|JurisdictionName
|Garfield
|State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution.
|Yes
|229
|17.231
|State Executive
|Garfield
|State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution.
|No
|1100
|82.769
|State Executive
|Garfield
|State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption.
|Yes
|893
|66.6916
|State Executive
|Garfield
|State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption.
|No
|446
|33.3084
|State Executive
|Garfield
|State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms.
|Yes
|363
|27.0492
|State Executive
|Garfield
|State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms.
|No
|979
|72.9508
|State Executive
|Garfield
|State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement.
|Yes
|540
|40.9091
|State Executive
|Garfield
|State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement.
|No
|780
|59.0909
|State Executive
|Garfield
|Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269
|Repealed
|969
|77.3344
|State Executive
|Garfield
|Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269
|Maintained
|284
|22.6656
|State Executive
|Garfield
|United States U.S. Senator
|Maria Cantwell
|(Prefers Democratic Party)
|441
|33.5616
|Federal
|Garfield
|United States U.S. Senator
|Susan Hutchison
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|873
|66.4384
|Federal
|Garfield
|Congressional District 5 U.S. Representative
|Cathy McMorris Rodgers
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|1002
|75.2252
|Congressional
|Garfield
|Congressional District 5 U.S. Representative
|Lisa Brown
|(Prefers Democratic Party)
|330
|24.7748
|Congressional
|Garfield
|Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 1
|Mary Dye
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|1081
|81.2782
|Legislative
|Garfield
|Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 1
|Jenn Goulet
|(Prefers Democratic Party)
|249
|18.7218
|Legislative
|Garfield
|Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 2
|Joe Schmick
|(Prefers GOP Party)
|994
|76.9946
|Legislative
|Garfield
|Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 2
|Matthew Sutherland
|(Prefers Democratic Party)
|297
|23.0054
|Legislative
|Garfield
|COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY ASSESSOR
|Brian Bartels
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|907
|69.6621
|County
|Garfield
|COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY ASSESSOR
|Keshia Gilbert
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|395
|30.3379
|County
|Garfield
|COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY AUDITOR
|Donna J. Deal
|(Prefers Democratic Party)
|1111
|100
|County
|Garfield
|COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY CLERK
|Marie Gormsen
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|802
|62.1705
|County
|Garfield
|COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY CLERK
|Katie Ruchert Magill
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|488
|37.8295
|County
|Garfield
|COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY COMMISSIONER 3
|Justin E. Dixon
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|843
|64.4003
|County
|Garfield
|COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY COMMISSIONER 3
|Bennie W. Keller
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|466
|35.5997
|County
|Garfield
|COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY PROSECUTOR
|Matt L. Newberg
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|1136
|100
|County
|Garfield
|COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY SHERIFF
|Drew W. Hyer
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|729
|54.6477
|County
|Garfield
|COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY SHERIFF
|Steven M. Krouse
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|605
|45.3523
|County
|Garfield
|COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY TREASURER
|Tereasa Summers
|(States No Party Preference)
|933
|70.8428
|County
|Garfield
|COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY TREASURER
|Karen S. Roosevelt
|(Prefers Democrat Party)
|384
|29.1572
|County
|Garfield
|COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
|Christopher Keatts Munoz
|205
|16.3607
|County
|Garfield
|COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
|Thomas W. Cox
|1048
|83.6393
|County
|Garfield
|Supreme Court Justice Position 2
|Susan Owens
|945
|100
|Judicial
|Garfield
|Supreme Court Justice Position 8
|Nathan Choi
|415
|42.3038
|Judicial
|Garfield
|Supreme Court Justice Position 8
|Steve Gonzalez
|566
|57.6962
|Judicial
|Garfield
|Supreme Court Justice Position 9
|Sheryl Gordon McCloud
|894
|100
|Judicial
