Resultados de Elecciones Generales en el Condado de Garfield

County Race Candidate Party Votes PercentageOfTotalVotes JurisdictionName

Garfield State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution. Yes 229 17.231 State Executive

Garfield State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution. No 1100 82.769 State Executive

Garfield State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption. Yes 893 66.6916 State Executive

Garfield State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption. No 446 33.3084 State Executive

Garfield State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms. Yes 363 27.0492 State Executive

Garfield State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms. No 979 72.9508 State Executive

Garfield State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement. Yes 540 40.9091 State Executive

Garfield State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement. No 780 59.0909 State Executive

Garfield Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269 Repealed 969 77.3344 State Executive

Garfield Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269 Maintained 284 22.6656 State Executive

Garfield United States U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (Prefers Democratic Party) 441 33.5616 Federal

Garfield United States U.S. Senator Susan Hutchison (Prefers Republican Party) 873 66.4384 Federal

Garfield Congressional District 5 U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Prefers Republican Party) 1002 75.2252 Congressional

Garfield Congressional District 5 U.S. Representative Lisa Brown (Prefers Democratic Party) 330 24.7748 Congressional

Garfield Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 1 Mary Dye (Prefers Republican Party) 1081 81.2782 Legislative

Garfield Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 1 Jenn Goulet (Prefers Democratic Party) 249 18.7218 Legislative

Garfield Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 2 Joe Schmick (Prefers GOP Party) 994 76.9946 Legislative

Garfield Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 2 Matthew Sutherland (Prefers Democratic Party) 297 23.0054 Legislative

Garfield COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY ASSESSOR Brian Bartels (Prefers Republican Party) 907 69.6621 County

Garfield COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY ASSESSOR Keshia Gilbert (Prefers Republican Party) 395 30.3379 County

Garfield COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY AUDITOR Donna J. Deal (Prefers Democratic Party) 1111 100 County

Garfield COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY CLERK Marie Gormsen (Prefers Republican Party) 802 62.1705 County

Garfield COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY CLERK Katie Ruchert Magill (Prefers Republican Party) 488 37.8295 County

Garfield COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY COMMISSIONER 3 Justin E. Dixon (Prefers Republican Party) 843 64.4003 County

Garfield COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY COMMISSIONER 3 Bennie W. Keller (Prefers Republican Party) 466 35.5997 County

Garfield COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY PROSECUTOR Matt L. Newberg (Prefers Republican Party) 1136 100 County

Garfield COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY SHERIFF Drew W. Hyer (Prefers Republican Party) 729 54.6477 County

Garfield COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY SHERIFF Steven M. Krouse (Prefers Republican Party) 605 45.3523 County

Garfield COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY TREASURER Tereasa Summers (States No Party Preference) 933 70.8428 County

Garfield COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 COUNTY TREASURER Karen S. Roosevelt (Prefers Democrat Party) 384 29.1572 County

Garfield COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 DISTRICT COURT JUDGE Christopher Keatts Munoz 205 16.3607 County

Garfield COUNTY WIDE DISTRICT 01 DISTRICT COURT JUDGE Thomas W. Cox 1048 83.6393 County

Garfield Supreme Court Justice Position 2 Susan Owens 945 100 Judicial

Garfield Supreme Court Justice Position 8 Nathan Choi 415 42.3038 Judicial

Garfield Supreme Court Justice Position 8 Steve Gonzalez 566 57.6962 Judicial