Resultados de Elecciones Generales 2018 en el Condado de Grays Harbor

County Race Candidate Party Votes PercentageOfTotalVotes JurisdictionName

Grays Harbor State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution. Yes 8238 29.4393 State Executive

Grays Harbor State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution. No 19745 70.5607 State Executive

Grays Harbor State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption. Yes 18904 66.8435 State Executive

Grays Harbor State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption. No 9377 33.1565 State Executive

Grays Harbor State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms. Yes 11936 42.0696 State Executive

Grays Harbor State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms. No 16436 57.9304 State Executive

Grays Harbor State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement. Yes 13836 48.9683 State Executive

Grays Harbor State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement. No 14419 51.0317 State Executive

Grays Harbor Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269 Repealed 17967 66.705 State Executive

Grays Harbor Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269 Maintained 8968 33.295 State Executive

Grays Harbor United States U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (Prefers Democratic Party) 13470 47.8049 Federal

Grays Harbor United States U.S. Senator Susan Hutchison (Prefers Republican Party) 14707 52.1951 Federal

Grays Harbor Congressional District 6 U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (Prefers Democratic Party) 15384 55.122 Congressional

Grays Harbor Congressional District 6 U.S. Representative Douglas Dightman (Prefers Republican Party) 12525 44.878 Congressional

Grays Harbor Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 1 Jim Walsh (Prefers Republican Party) 6151 48.1638 Legislative

Grays Harbor Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 1 Erin Frasier (Prefers Democratic Party) 6620 51.8362 Legislative

Grays Harbor Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 2 Brian E. Blake (Prefers Democratic Party) 7376 58.1291 Legislative

Grays Harbor Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 2 Joel McEntire (Prefers Republican Party) 5313 41.8709 Legislative

Grays Harbor Legislative District 24 State Representative Pos. 1 Mike Chapman (Prefers Democratic Party) 7463 49.473 Legislative

Grays Harbor Legislative District 24 State Representative Pos. 1 Jodi Wilke (Prefers Republican Party) 7622 50.527 Legislative

Grays Harbor Legislative District 24 State Representative Pos. 2 Steve Tharinger (Prefers Democratic Party) 7191 48.1261 Legislative

Grays Harbor Legislative District 24 State Representative Pos. 2 Jim McEntire (Prefers Republican Party) 7751 51.8739 Legislative

Grays Harbor Grays Harbor – ALL Commissioner #3 Vickie L. Raines (States No Party Preference) 19439 100 County

Grays Harbor Grays Harbor – ALL Assessor Dan Lindgren (Prefers Democrat Party) 18537 100 County

Grays Harbor Grays Harbor – ALL Auditor Joe MacLean (Prefers Republican Party) 13600 50.5839 County

Grays Harbor Grays Harbor – ALL Auditor Chris Thomas (Prefers Democrat Party) 13286 49.4161 County

Grays Harbor Grays Harbor – ALL Clerk Kimberly R Foster (Prefers Democratic Party) 13336 51.5122 County

Grays Harbor Grays Harbor – ALL Clerk Janice Louthan (Prefers Non Partisan Party) 12553 48.4878 County

Grays Harbor Grays Harbor – ALL Coroner Robert G. Kegel (Prefers Democratic Party) 18670 100 County

Grays Harbor Grays Harbor – ALL Prosecutor Katie Svoboda (Prefers Democratic Party) 18349 100 County

Grays Harbor Grays Harbor – ALL Sheriff Richard Scott (States No Party Preference) 20711 100 County

Grays Harbor Grays Harbor – ALL Treasurer Kenneth Albert (Prefers Democrat Party) 18180 100 County

Grays Harbor Grays Harbor – ALL District Court #1 Kyle L. Imler 18275 100 County

Grays Harbor Grays Harbor – ALL District Court #2 Tom Copland 18468 100 County

Grays Harbor Supreme Court Justice Position 2 Susan Owens 18405 100 Judicial

Grays Harbor Supreme Court Justice Position 8 Nathan Choi 8766 39.4812 Judicial

Grays Harbor Supreme Court Justice Position 8 Steve Gonzalez 13437 60.5188 Judicial

Grays Harbor Supreme Court Justice Position 9 Sheryl Gordon McCloud 17994 100 Judicial

Grays Harbor Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 2 Judge Position 2 Rebecca Glasgow 17952 100 Judicial

Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge Position 3 Ray Kahler 11831 48.8299 Judicial

Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge Position 3 David Mistachkin 12398 51.1701 Judicial

Grays Harbor PUD District PUD Comm (1) Allen Werth 7455 35.0708 Public Utility

Grays Harbor PUD District PUD Comm (1) Arie Callaghan 13802 64.9292 Public Utility

Grays Harbor Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam HOQUIAM SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 28 BONDS TO RENOVATE, MODERNIZE AND IMPROVE SCHOOL FACILITIES Approved 2514 68.9523 School

Grays Harbor Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam HOQUIAM SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 28 BONDS TO RENOVATE, MODERNIZE AND IMPROVE SCHOOL FACILITIES Rejected 1132 31.0477 School

Grays Harbor Fire District 15 Grays Harbor-Pacific County Fire Protection District No. 15 Permanent Levy for Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service Permanent EMS Levy Yes 128 56.6372 Fire

Grays Harbor Fire District 15 Grays Harbor-Pacific County Fire Protection District No. 15 Permanent Levy for Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service Permanent EMS Levy No 98 43.3628 Fire

Grays Harbor Fire District 16 Grays Harbor Fire Protection District No. 16 Excess Levy for Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service Yes 152 61.0442 Fire