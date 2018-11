Resultados de Elecciones Generales 2018 en el Condado de Grant

County Race Candidate Party Votes PercentageOfTotalVotes JurisdictionName

Grant State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution. Yes 4892 19.4521 State Executive

Grant State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution. No 20257 80.5479 State Executive

Grant State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption. Yes 18390 70.9984 State Executive

Grant State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption. No 7512 29.0016 State Executive

Grant State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms. Yes 8276 31.9389 State Executive

Grant State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms. No 17636 68.0611 State Executive

Grant State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement. Yes 10310 40.1902 State Executive

Grant State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement. No 15343 59.8098 State Executive

Grant Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269 Repealed 19157 77.0347 State Executive

Grant Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269 Maintained 5711 22.9653 State Executive

Grant United States U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (Prefers Democratic Party) 7862 30.4304 Federal

Grant United States U.S. Senator Susan Hutchison (Prefers Republican Party) 17974 69.5696 Federal

Grant Congressional District 4 U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse (Prefers Republican Party) 18834 73.1389 Congressional

Grant Congressional District 4 U.S. Representative Christine Brown (Prefers Democratic Party) 6917 26.8611 Congressional

Grant Legislative District 12 State Representative Pos. 1 Keith Goehner (Prefers Republican Party) 1735 62.9079 Legislative

Grant Legislative District 12 State Representative Pos. 1 Ann Diamond (States No Party Preference) 1023 37.0921 Legislative

Grant Legislative District 12 State Representative Pos. 2 Mike Steele (Prefers Republican Party) 1982 71.4492 Legislative

Grant Legislative District 12 State Representative Pos. 2 Valerie Sarratt (Prefers Democratic Party) 792 28.5508 Legislative

Grant Legislative District 13 State Senator Judy Warnick (Prefers Republican Party) 18686 100 Legislative

Grant Legislative District 13 State Representative Pos. 1 Tom Dent (Prefers Republican Party) 17446 76.6352 Legislative

Grant Legislative District 13 State Representative Pos. 1 Jesse Hegstrom Oakey (Prefers Democratic Party) 5319 23.3648 Legislative

Grant Legislative District 13 State Representative Pos. 2 Matt Manweller (Prefers Republican Party) 14745 65.6062 Legislative

Grant Legislative District 13 State Representative Pos. 2 Sylvia Hammond (Prefers Democratic Party) 7730 34.3938 Legislative

Grant Grant COUNTY ASSESSOR Melissa McKnight (Prefers Republican Party) 14068 61.7072 County

Grant Grant COUNTY ASSESSOR Scott G Schmig (Prefers Republican Party) 8730 38.2928 County

Grant Grant COUNTY AUDITOR Michele Jaderlund (Prefers Republican Party) 15255 67.494 County

Grant Grant COUNTY AUDITOR James (Jim) Liebrecht (Prefers Republican Party) 7347 32.506 County

Grant Grant COUNTY CLERK Kimberly A Allen (Prefers Republican Party) 19909 100 County

Grant Grant District Court Judge 3 Tyson R. Hill 17393 100 County

Grant Grant COUNTY COMMISSIONER #03 Cindy Carter (Prefers Republican Party) 12042 53.2243 County

Grant Grant COUNTY COMMISSIONER #03 Jeff Foster (Prefers Republican Party) 10583 46.7757 County

Grant Grant COUNTY CORONER Craig Morrison (Prefers Republican Party) 20192 100 County

Grant Grant COUNTY PROSECUTOR Garth Dano (Prefers Republican Party) 19468 100 County

Grant Grant COUNTY SHERIFF Tom Jones (Prefers Republican Party) 20726 81.6273 County

Grant Grant COUNTY SHERIFF Myriam Villagran Diaz (Prefers Democrat Party) 4665 18.3727 County

Grant Grant COUNTY TREASURER Darryl Pheasant (Prefers Non Partisan Party) 12887 52.3819 County

Grant Grant COUNTY TREASURER Casey Cooper (Prefers Republican Party) 11715 47.6181 County

Grant Grant DISTRICT COURT JUDGE #01 Brian Barlow 17952 100 County

Grant Grant DISTRICT COURT JUDGE #02 Janis Whitener-Moberg 18599 100 County

Grant Supreme Court Justice Position 2 Susan Owens 18223 100 Judicial

Grant Supreme Court Justice Position 8 Nathan Choi 9743 46.3357 Judicial

Grant Supreme Court Justice Position 8 Steve Gonzalez 11284 53.6643 Judicial

Grant Supreme Court Justice Position 9 Sheryl Gordon McCloud 17735 100 Judicial

Grant Grant County PUD All Commissioner Distict 1 Judy Wilson 12694 54.8455 Public Utility

Grant Grant County PUD All Commissioner Distict 1 Terry Brewer 10451 45.1545 Public Utility

Grant Grant County PUD All Commissioner Distict B Patti Paris 11357 48.8494 Public Utility

Grant Grant County PUD All Commissioner Distict B Nelson Cox 11892 51.1506 Public Utility

Grant Wilson Creek Cemetery Dist #2 Proposition No. 1 SPECIAL ONE YEAR MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION LEVY LEVY…YES 107 71.3333 Cemetery