Resultados de Elecciones Generales 2018 en el Condado de Franklin

County Race Candidate Party Votes PercentageOfTotalVotes JurisdictionName

Franklin State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution. Yes 5335 24.4332 State Executive

Franklin State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution. No 16500 75.5668 State Executive

Franklin State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption. Yes 14590 66.9727 State Executive

Franklin State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption. No 7195 33.0273 State Executive

Franklin State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms. Yes 8719 40.0009 State Executive

Franklin State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms. No 13078 59.9991 State Executive

Franklin State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement. Yes 10285 47.3919 State Executive

Franklin State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement. No 11417 52.6081 State Executive

Franklin Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269 Repealed 15647 74.4989 State Executive

Franklin Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269 Maintained 5356 25.5011 State Executive

Franklin United States U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (Prefers Democratic Party) 8698 39.9082 Federal

Franklin United States U.S. Senator Susan Hutchison (Prefers Republican Party) 13097 60.0918 Federal

Franklin Congressional District 4 U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse (Prefers Republican Party) 13127 60.4012 Congressional

Franklin Congressional District 4 U.S. Representative Christine Brown (Prefers Democratic Party) 8606 39.5988 Congressional

Franklin Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 1 Mary Dye (Prefers Republican Party) 11136 68.5672 Legislative

Franklin Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 1 Jenn Goulet (Prefers Democratic Party) 5105 31.4328 Legislative

Franklin Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 2 Joe Schmick (Prefers GOP Party) 10305 64.3741 Legislative

Franklin Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 2 Matthew Sutherland (Prefers Democratic Party) 5703 35.6259 Legislative

Franklin Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 1 William ‘Bill’ Jenkin (Prefers Republican Party) 2458 46.9891 Legislative

Franklin Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 1 Everett Maroon (Prefers Democratic Party) 2773 53.0109 Legislative

Franklin Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 2 Rebecca Francik (Prefers Democratic Party) 3188 60.185 Legislative

Franklin Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 2 Skyler Rude (Prefers Republican Party) 2109 39.815 Legislative

Franklin County of Franklin Assessor Peter McEnderfer (Prefers Republican Party) 15988 100 County

Franklin County of Franklin Auditor Matt Beaton (Prefers Republican Party) 13109 61.1 County

Franklin County of Franklin Auditor Diana Izaguirre (Prefers Democratic Party) 8346 38.9 County

Franklin County of Franklin Clerk Michael Killian (Prefers Republican Party) 11964 61.8582 County

Franklin County of Franklin Clerk Jackie Lopez Giddens (Prefers Republican Party) 7377 38.1418 County

Franklin County of Franklin Commissioner, District 3 Clint Didier (Prefers Republican Party) 12212 56.4404 County

Franklin County of Franklin Commissioner, District 3 Zahra Roach (Prefers Democratic Party) 9425 43.5596 County

Franklin County of Franklin Coroner Dan Blasdel (Prefers Republican Party) 9410 48.934 County

Franklin County of Franklin Coroner Curtis McGary (Prefers Republican Party) 9820 51.066 County

Franklin County of Franklin Prosecuting Attorney Shawn P Sant (Prefers Republican Party) 16390 100 County

Franklin County of Franklin Sheriff Jim Raymond (Prefers Republican Party) 16558 100 County

Franklin County of Franklin Treasurer Josie Koelzer (Prefers Republican Party) 16508 100 County

Franklin County of Franklin District Court Judge Gerald F. "Jerry" Roach 16573 100 County

Franklin Supreme Court Justice Position 2 Susan Owens 15932 100 Judicial

Franklin Supreme Court Justice Position 8 Nathan Choi 8196 43.6329 Judicial

Franklin Supreme Court Justice Position 8 Steve Gonzalez 10588 56.3671 Judicial

Franklin Supreme Court Justice Position 9 Sheryl Gordon McCloud 15579 100 Judicial

Franklin Benton, Franklin Superior Court Judge Position 5 Sam Swanberg 16130 100 Judicial

Franklin Fire District 3 Proposition No. 1 Authorization for single-year permanent levy lid lift. Approved 1591 67.0177 Fire

Franklin Fire District 3 Proposition No. 1 Authorization for single-year permanent levy lid lift. Rejected 783 32.9823 Fire

Franklin Public Utility District Commissioner #3 Cynthia N. Parker 8288 43.7731 Public Utility