Resultados de Elecciones Generales 2018 en el Condado de Ferry

County Race Candidate Party Votes PercentageOfTotalVotes JurisdictionName

Ferry State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution. Yes 836 25.318 State Executive

Ferry State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution. No 2466 74.682 State Executive

Ferry State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption. Yes 2318 67.0524 State Executive

Ferry State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption. No 1139 32.9476 State Executive

Ferry State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms. Yes 945 27.1007 State Executive

Ferry State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms. No 2542 72.8993 State Executive

Ferry State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement. Yes 1592 46.4682 State Executive

Ferry State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement. No 1834 53.5318 State Executive

Ferry Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269 Repealed 2507 74.8582 State Executive

Ferry Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269 Maintained 842 25.1418 State Executive

Ferry United States U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (Prefers Democratic Party) 1308 38.0233 Federal

Ferry United States U.S. Senator Susan Hutchison (Prefers Republican Party) 2132 61.9767 Federal

Ferry Congressional District 5 U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Prefers Republican Party) 2246 64.9884 Congressional

Ferry Congressional District 5 U.S. Representative Lisa Brown (Prefers Democratic Party) 1210 35.0116 Congressional

Ferry Legislative District 7 State Senator Shelly Short (Prefers Republican Party) 2355 68.5789 Legislative

Ferry Legislative District 7 State Senator Karen Hardy (Prefers Democratic Party) 1079 31.4211 Legislative

Ferry Legislative District 7 State Representative Pos. 1 Jacquelin Maycumber (Prefers Republican Party) 2395 69.6019 Legislative

Ferry Legislative District 7 State Representative Pos. 1 Randall (Randy) Michaelis (Prefers Democratic Party) 1046 30.3981 Legislative

Ferry Legislative District 7 State Representative Pos. 2 Joel Kretz (Prefers Republican Party) 2342 68.1012 Legislative

Ferry Legislative District 7 State Representative Pos. 2 Mike Bell (Prefers Democratic Party) 1097 31.8988 Legislative

Ferry FERRY COUNTY COUNTY ASSESSOR Rachel D. Siracuse (Prefers Republican Party) 2595 100 County

Ferry FERRY COUNTY COUNTY AUDITOR Dianna Galvan (Prefers Republican Party) 2214 67.7893 County

Ferry FERRY COUNTY COUNTY AUDITOR Teresa Jenkins (States No Party Preference) 1052 32.2107 County

Ferry FERRY COUNTY COUNTY CLERK Jean Bremner Booher (Prefers Democratic Party) 2234 100 County

Ferry FERRY COUNTY COUNTY COMMISSIONER #2 Nathan Davis (Prefers Republican Party) 1777 56.359 County

Ferry FERRY COUNTY COUNTY COMMISSIONER #2 Dixie Moore (Prefers Republican Party) 1376 43.641 County

Ferry FERRY COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY Kathryn I. Burke (Prefers Republican Party) 2424 100 County

Ferry FERRY COUNTY COUNTY SHERIFF Ray Maycumber (Prefers Republican Party) 2482 81.5107 County

Ferry FERRY COUNTY COUNTY SHERIFF Darin Odegaard (Prefers Republican Party) 563 18.4893 County

Ferry FERRY COUNTY COUNTY TREASURER Rochelle L. Rodak (Prefers Republican Party) 2553 100 County

Ferry FERRY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT JUDGE Tom Brown 2267 100 County

Ferry Supreme Court Justice Position 2 Susan Owens 2119 100 Judicial

Ferry Supreme Court Justice Position 8 Nathan Choi 1106 44.3998 Judicial

Ferry Supreme Court Justice Position 8 Steve Gonzalez 1385 55.6002 Judicial

Ferry Supreme Court Justice Position 9 Sheryl Gordon McCloud 2048 100 Judicial

Ferry Court of Appeals, Division 3, District 1 Judge Position 1 Laurel Siddoway 2060 100 Judicial

Ferry SCHOOL DISTRICT 065 Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy Levy Yes 102 61.0778 School

Ferry SCHOOL DISTRICT 065 Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy Levy No 65 38.9222 School

Ferry SCHOOL DISTRICT 309 Bonds to Construct and Remodel School Facilities Approved 685 42.1798 School

Ferry SCHOOL DISTRICT 309 Bonds to Construct and Remodel School Facilities Against 939 57.8202 School

Ferry PUD (COUNTYWIDE) PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSIONER #2 Dan Fagerlie 1764 56.6656 Public Utility