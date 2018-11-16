Resultados de Elecciones Generales 2018 en el Condado de Ferry

|County
|Race
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|PercentageOfTotalVotes
|JurisdictionName
|Ferry
|State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution.
|Yes
|836
|25.318
|State Executive
|Ferry
|State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1631 Initiative Measure No. 1631 concerns pollution.
|No
|2466
|74.682
|State Executive
|Ferry
|State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption.
|Yes
|2318
|67.0524
|State Executive
|Ferry
|State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1634 Initiative Measure No. 1634 concerns taxation of certain items intended for human consumption.
|No
|1139
|32.9476
|State Executive
|Ferry
|State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms.
|Yes
|945
|27.1007
|State Executive
|Ferry
|State Measures Initiative Measure No. 1639 Initiative Measure No. 1639 concerns firearms.
|No
|2542
|72.8993
|State Executive
|Ferry
|State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement.
|Yes
|1592
|46.4682
|State Executive
|Ferry
|State Measures Initiative to the Legislature 940 Initiative Measure No. 940 concerns law enforcement.
|No
|1834
|53.5318
|State Executive
|Ferry
|Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269
|Repealed
|2507
|74.8582
|State Executive
|Ferry
|Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 19 Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6269
|Maintained
|842
|25.1418
|State Executive
|Ferry
|United States U.S. Senator
|Maria Cantwell
|(Prefers Democratic Party)
|1308
|38.0233
|Federal
|Ferry
|United States U.S. Senator
|Susan Hutchison
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|2132
|61.9767
|Federal
|Ferry
|Congressional District 5 U.S. Representative
|Cathy McMorris Rodgers
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|2246
|64.9884
|Congressional
|Ferry
|Congressional District 5 U.S. Representative
|Lisa Brown
|(Prefers Democratic Party)
|1210
|35.0116
|Congressional
|Ferry
|Legislative District 7 State Senator
|Shelly Short
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|2355
|68.5789
|Legislative
|Ferry
|Legislative District 7 State Senator
|Karen Hardy
|(Prefers Democratic Party)
|1079
|31.4211
|Legislative
|Ferry
|Legislative District 7 State Representative Pos. 1
|Jacquelin Maycumber
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|2395
|69.6019
|Legislative
|Ferry
|Legislative District 7 State Representative Pos. 1
|Randall (Randy) Michaelis
|(Prefers Democratic Party)
|1046
|30.3981
|Legislative
|Ferry
|Legislative District 7 State Representative Pos. 2
|Joel Kretz
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|2342
|68.1012
|Legislative
|Ferry
|Legislative District 7 State Representative Pos. 2
|Mike Bell
|(Prefers Democratic Party)
|1097
|31.8988
|Legislative
|Ferry
|FERRY COUNTY COUNTY ASSESSOR
|Rachel D. Siracuse
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|2595
|100
|County
|Ferry
|FERRY COUNTY COUNTY AUDITOR
|Dianna Galvan
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|2214
|67.7893
|County
|Ferry
|FERRY COUNTY COUNTY AUDITOR
|Teresa Jenkins
|(States No Party Preference)
|1052
|32.2107
|County
|Ferry
|FERRY COUNTY COUNTY CLERK
|Jean Bremner Booher
|(Prefers Democratic Party)
|2234
|100
|County
|Ferry
|FERRY COUNTY COUNTY COMMISSIONER #2
|Nathan Davis
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|1777
|56.359
|County
|Ferry
|FERRY COUNTY COUNTY COMMISSIONER #2
|Dixie Moore
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|1376
|43.641
|County
|Ferry
|FERRY COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
|Kathryn I. Burke
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|2424
|100
|County
|Ferry
|FERRY COUNTY COUNTY SHERIFF
|Ray Maycumber
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|2482
|81.5107
|County
|Ferry
|FERRY COUNTY COUNTY SHERIFF
|Darin Odegaard
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|563
|18.4893
|County
|Ferry
|FERRY COUNTY COUNTY TREASURER
|Rochelle L. Rodak
|(Prefers Republican Party)
|2553
|100
|County
|Ferry
|FERRY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
|Tom Brown
|2267
|100
|County
|Ferry
|Supreme Court Justice Position 2
|Susan Owens
|2119
|100
|Judicial
|Ferry
|Supreme Court Justice Position 8
|Nathan Choi
|1106
|44.3998
|Judicial
|Ferry
|Supreme Court Justice Position 8
|Steve Gonzalez
|1385
|55.6002
|Judicial
|Ferry
|Supreme Court Justice Position 9
|Sheryl Gordon McCloud
|2048
|100
|Judicial
|Ferry
|Court of Appeals, Division 3, District 1 Judge Position 1
|Laurel Siddoway
|2060
|100
|Judicial
|Ferry
|SCHOOL DISTRICT 065 Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy
|Levy Yes
|102
|61.0778
|School
|Ferry
|SCHOOL DISTRICT 065 Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy
|Levy No
|65
|38.9222
|School
|Ferry
|SCHOOL DISTRICT 309 Bonds to Construct and Remodel School Facilities
|Approved
|685
|42.1798
|School
|Ferry
|SCHOOL DISTRICT 309 Bonds to Construct and Remodel School Facilities
|Against
|939
|57.8202
|School
|Ferry
|PUD (COUNTYWIDE) PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSIONER #2
|Dan Fagerlie
|1764
|56.6656
|Public Utility
|Ferry
|PUD (COUNTYWIDE) PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSIONER #2
|Jerred Burbank
|1349
|43.3344
|Public Utility
