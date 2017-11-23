Lista de nominados a los premios Spirit

Los Angeles, 21 Nov (Notimex).- A continuacion lista completa de nominados a la 33 entrega anual de premios Spirit a lo mejor del cine independiente 2018.
Mejor cinta:
– “Call Me by Your Name”
– “The Florida Project”
– “Get Out”
– “Lady Bird”
– “The Rider”
Mejor primer largometraje:
– “Columbus”
– “Ingrid Goes West”
– “Menashe”
– “Oh Lucy!
– “Patti Cake$”.
Premio John Cassavettes a mejor cienta de menos de 500 mil dólares:
– “Dayveon”
– “A Ghost Story”
– “Life and nothing more”
– “Most Beautiful Island”
– “The Transfiguration”
Mejor director:
– Sean Baker (The Florida Project)
– Jonas Carpignano (A Ciambra)
– Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name)
– Jordan Peele (Get Out)
– Benny Safdie
– Josh Safdie (Good Time)
– Chloé Zhao (The Rider).
Mejor guión:
– Lady Bird
– The Lovers
– Three Billboards outside Ebbing
– Missouri
– Get Out
– Beatriz at Dinner
Mejor primer guión:
– Donald Cried
– The Big Sick
– Women Who Kill
– Columbus
– Ingrid Goes West
Cinematografía:
– The Killing of a Sacred Deer
– Columbus
– Beach Rats
– Call Me by Your Name
– The Rider
Edición:
– Good Time
– Call Me by Your Name
– The Rider
– Get Out
– I, Tonya
Mejor actriz:
– Salma Hayek (Beatriz at Dinner)
– Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
– Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
– Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
– Shinobu Terajima (Oh Lucy!)
– Regina Williams (Life and nothing more).
Mejor actor:
– Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)
– Harris Dickinson (Beach Rats)
– James Franco (The Disaster Artist)
– Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
– Robert Pattinson (Good Time).
Actriz de reparto:
– Holly Hunter (The Big Sick)
– Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
– Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
– Lois Smith (Marjorie Prime)
– Taliah Lennice Webster (Good Time).
Actor de reparto:
– Nnamdi Asomugha (Crown Heights)
– Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name)
– Barry Keoghan (The Killing of a Sacred Deer),
– Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
– Benny Safdie (Good Time).
Premio Robert Altman a mejor director, director de casting y elenco:
– “Mudbound” Director: Dee Rees
– Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram
– Elenco: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan
Documental:
– The Departure
– Faces Places
– Last Men in Aleppo
– Motherland
– Quest.
Película extranjera:
– BPM (Beats Per Minute) Francia
– A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
– I Am Not a Witch (Zambia)
– Lady Macbeth (Reino Unido)
– Loveless (Rusia).