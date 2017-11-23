Lista de nominados a los premios Spirit

Los Angeles, 21 Nov (Notimex).- A continuacion lista completa de nominados a la 33 entrega anual de premios Spirit a lo mejor del cine independiente 2018.

Mejor cinta:

– “Call Me by Your Name”

– “The Florida Project”

– “Get Out”

– “Lady Bird”

– “The Rider”

Mejor primer largometraje:

– “Columbus”

– “Ingrid Goes West”

– “Menashe”

– “Oh Lucy!

– “Patti Cake$”.

Premio John Cassavettes a mejor cienta de menos de 500 mil dólares:

– “Dayveon”

– “A Ghost Story”

– “Life and nothing more”

– “Most Beautiful Island”

– “The Transfiguration”

Mejor director:

– Sean Baker (The Florida Project)

– Jonas Carpignano (A Ciambra)

– Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name)

– Jordan Peele (Get Out)

– Benny Safdie

– Josh Safdie (Good Time)

– Chloé Zhao (The Rider).

Mejor guión:

– Lady Bird

– The Lovers

– Three Billboards outside Ebbing

– Missouri

– Get Out

– Beatriz at Dinner

Mejor primer guión:

– Donald Cried

– The Big Sick

– Women Who Kill

– Columbus

– Ingrid Goes West

Cinematografía:

– The Killing of a Sacred Deer

– Columbus

– Beach Rats

– Call Me by Your Name

– The Rider

Edición:

– Good Time

– Call Me by Your Name

– The Rider

– Get Out

– I, Tonya

Mejor actriz:

– Salma Hayek (Beatriz at Dinner)

– Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

– Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

– Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

– Shinobu Terajima (Oh Lucy!)

– Regina Williams (Life and nothing more).

Mejor actor:

– Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)

– Harris Dickinson (Beach Rats)

– James Franco (The Disaster Artist)

– Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

– Robert Pattinson (Good Time).

Actriz de reparto:

– Holly Hunter (The Big Sick)

– Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

– Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

– Lois Smith (Marjorie Prime)

– Taliah Lennice Webster (Good Time).

Actor de reparto:

– Nnamdi Asomugha (Crown Heights)

– Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name)

– Barry Keoghan (The Killing of a Sacred Deer),

– Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

– Benny Safdie (Good Time).

Premio Robert Altman a mejor director, director de casting y elenco:

– “Mudbound” Director: Dee Rees

– Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram

– Elenco: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

Documental:

– The Departure

– Faces Places

– Last Men in Aleppo

– Motherland

– Quest.

Película extranjera:

– BPM (Beats Per Minute) Francia

– A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

– I Am Not a Witch (Zambia)

– Lady Macbeth (Reino Unido)

– Loveless (Rusia).