Resultados elecciones condado de Whatcom

Race Candidate Party Votes Percentage Of Total Votes JurisdictionName

Whatcom County Proposition 2017-6 Public Safety and Jail Facilities Sales and Use Tax Approved 21506 42% County

Whatcom County Proposition 2017-6 Public Safety and Jail Facilities Sales and Use Tax Rejected 30296 58% County

County Council District 1 Councilmember Rud Browne 8440 82% County

County Council District 1 Councilmember Philip J. Morgan 1906 18% County

County Council District 2 Councilmember Todd Donovan 6676 66% County

County Council District 2 Councilmember Amy Glasser 3471 34% County

County Council District 3 Councilmember Rebecca Boonstra 4865 46% County

County Council District 3 Councilmember Tyler Byrd 5729 54% County

County Council At-Large Councilmember, Position A Barry Buchanan 26596 52% County

County Council At-Large Councilmember, Position A Mary Kay Robinson 24445 48% County

Port of Bellingham All Commissioner District 1 Michael Alvarez Shepard 25740 51% Port

Port of Bellingham All Commissioner District 1 Dan Robbins 24901 49% Port

Port of Bellingham All Commissioner District 2 Ken Bell 25714 51% Port

Port of Bellingham All Commissioner District 2 Barry Wenger 24380 49% Port

City of Bellingham Council Ward 2 Gene Knutson 16089 100% City/Town

City of Bellingham Council Ward 4 Pinky Vargas 16115 100% City/Town

City of Bellingham Council Ward 6 Michael Lilliquist 14818 74% City/Town

City of Bellingham Council Ward 6 Quenby Peterson 5156 26% City/Town

City of Bellingham Council At-Large Roxanne Murphy 16795 80% City/Town

City of Bellingham Council At-Large Eric Bostrom 4185 20% City/Town

City of Bellingham Municipal Court Judge Debra Lev 15765 100% City/Town

City of Blaine Council Ward 1 Position 2 Bonnie Onyon 911 100% City/Town

City of Blaine Council Ward 2 Position 4 Charles Hawkins 481 55% City/Town

City of Blaine Council Ward 2 Position 4 Justin Ledesma 401 45% City/Town

City of Blaine Council Ward 3 Position 6 H. Paul Greenough 479 45% City/Town

City of Blaine Council Ward 3 Position 6 Eric Davidson 589 55% City/Town

City of Blaine Council At-Large Position 7 Alicia Rule 669 58% City/Town

City of Blaine Council At-Large Position 7 Harry Robinson 486 42% City/Town

City of Everson Mayor John Perry 295 100% City/Town

City of Everson Council Position 1 Jaleen M. Pratt 269 100% City/Town

City of Everson Council Position 2 Jennifer Lautenbach 291 100% City/Town

City of Everson Council Position 3 Matthew Goering 283 100% City/Town

City of Everson Council Position 5 Alicia R. Oetting 76 24% City/Town

City of Everson Council Position 5 Thomas (Tag) Mills 91 29% City/Town

City of Everson Council Position 5 Travis J. Remy 144 46% City/Town

City of Ferndale Council Position 5 Cathy Watson 1750 69% City/Town

City of Ferndale Council Position 5 Derrick Watson 770 31% City/Town

City of Ferndale Council Position 6 Connie Faria 1175 46% City/Town

City of Ferndale Council Position 6 Kate Hansen 1354 54% City/Town

City of Ferndale Council Position 7 Fred Kennedy 2008 100% City/Town

City of Lynden Mayor Scott Korthuis 2966 100% City/Town

City of Lynden Council Position 5 Nick H. Laninga 2745 100% City/Town

City of Lynden Council Position 6 Kyle Strengholt 2282 72% City/Town

City of Lynden Council Position 6 Jack Lathrop 869 28% City/Town

City of Lynden Council Position 7 Mark H. Wohlrab 1722 54% City/Town

City of Lynden Council Position 7 David Burns 1462 46% City/Town

City of Nooksack Mayor Jim Ackerman 187 100% City/Town

City of Nooksack Council Position 1 Fritz Zemler 192 100% City/Town

City of Nooksack Council Position 2 Daniel Bennett 126 57% City/Town

City of Nooksack Council Position 2 Megan Shoemaker 95 43% City/Town

City of Nooksack Council Position 3 Tom Jones 203 100% City/Town

City of Sumas Mayor Bob Bromley 79 34% City/Town

City of Sumas Mayor Kyle Christensen 154 66% City/Town

City of Sumas Council Position 1 Bruce Bosch 193 100% City/Town

City of Sumas Council Position 2 Richard D. Postma 198 100% City/Town

City of Sumas Council Position 4 Joshua J. Clawson 199 100% City/Town

Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 4 Jenn Mason 16274 67% School

Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 4 Teri Hill-McIntyre 7923 33% School

Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 5 Douglas W. Benjamin 17938 100% School

Ferndale School District 502 Director District 2 Candice Wilson 4959 100% School

Ferndale School District 502 Director District 4 Lee Anne Riddle 4888 100% School

Ferndale School District 502 Director District 5 Andrew McLaurin 5009 100% School

Blaine School District 503 Director District 3 Joan Lotze 2925 100% School

Blaine School District 503 Director District 5 Michael (Mike) Dodd 1071 32% School

Blaine School District 503 Director District 5 Laura McKinney 2319 68% School

Lynden School District 504 Director Position 4 Stephan Jilk 3763 100% School

Lynden School District 504 Director Position 5 Kelli Kettels 2136 51% School

Lynden School District 504 Director Position 5 CJ Costanti 2085 49% School

Meridian School District 505 Director District 2 Renier (Beaver) Elenbaas 1413 57% School

Meridian School District 505 Director District 2 Jeannie Castro 1074 43% School

Meridian School District 505 Director District 3 Brian A. Evans 1827 100% School

Nooksack Valley School District 506 Director District 1 Randall Wright 1428 100% School

Nooksack Valley School District 506 Director District 2 Stephen A. Jones 1431 100% School

Mt Baker School District 507 Director District 1 Brian Kelly 2371 100% School

Mt Baker School District 507 Director District 4 Nancy Workman 1451 48% School

Mt Baker School District 507 Director District 4 Kelly Zender 1563 52% School

Concrete School District 11 Director District 1 Hulda (Hildi) Parker 5 100% School

Concrete School District 11 Director District 3 Janet Culver 6 100% School

Concrete School District 11 Director District 4, At-Large Allison Burton 6 100% School

Fire Protection District 1 Commissioner Position 2 Randy VanderHeiden 1733 100% Fire

Fire Protection District 4 Commissioner Position 2 Anna Melillo Trenouth 1890 100% Fire

Fire Protection District 5 Commissioner Position 2 Bill Meursing 112 58% Fire

Fire Protection District 5 Commissioner Position 2 Judson Meraw 80 42% Fire

Fire Protection District 5 Commissioner Position 3 Pat Harper 135 73% Fire

Fire Protection District 5 Commissioner Position 3 Donna Gillespie 50 27% Fire

Fire Protection District 7 Commissioner Position 2 Paul Kelley 1210 26% Fire

Fire Protection District 7 Commissioner Position 2 Eric Grant 3404 74% Fire

Fire Protection District 8 Commissioner Position 2 David Lehmann 872 100% Fire

Fire Protection District 8 Commissioner Position 4 Keith Neher 332 32% Fire

Fire Protection District 8 Commissioner Position 4 Dustin Gleaves 718 68% Fire

Fire Protection District 8 Commissioner Position 5 L. H. (Butch) Markhart 866 100% Fire

Fire Protection District 11 Commissioner Position 2 Wendell Terry 355 100% Fire

Fire Protection District 14 Commissioner Position 2 Leonard (Shorty) Bjornstad 928 100% Fire

Fire Protection District 16 Commissioner Position 2 Elvin Kalsbeek 346 100% Fire

Fire Protection District 17 Commissioner Position 1 Susan A. Garlock 317 100% Fire

Fire Protection District 17 Commissioner Position 2 William L. Carroll 314 100% Fire

Fire Protection District 17 Commissioner Position 3 James W. Taxdahl 327 100% Fire

Fire Protection District 18 Commissioner Position 2 Socorro Ruiz 236 100% Fire

Fire Protection District 21 Commissioner Position 2 Bruce Ansell 5336 100% Fire

Fire Protection District 21 Commissioner Position 4 Rich Bosman 5233 82% Fire

Fire Protection District 21 Commissioner Position 4 Reid Campion 1138 18% Fire

Fire Protection District 21 Commissioner Position 5 Larry McPhail 5490 100% Fire

Glacier Fire and Rescue Commissioner Position 2 Jan Eskola 65 100% Fire

South Whatcom Fire Authority Commissioner District 2 James Willson 2300 100% Fire

South Whatcom Fire Authority Commissioner District 3 Bob Ekdahl 2361 100% Fire

Water District 2 Commissioner Position 2 Jon "Pete" Rittmueller 309 100% Water

Point Roberts Water District 4 Commissioner Position 2 Scott Hackleman 176 100% Water

Water District 7 Commissioner Position 2 George Kaas 403 100% Water

Birch Bay Water and Sewer District Commissioner Position 2 Don Montfort 1582 100% Water

Lake Whatcom Water and Sewer District Commissioner District 2 Todd Citron 1791 100% Water

Lake Whatcom Water and Sewer District Commissioner District 4 Curtis Casey 1755 100% Water

Lake Whatcom Water and Sewer District Commissioner District 5 John Carter 1706 100% Water

Samish Water District Commissioner Position 2 Mike Roberts 203 100% Water

Water District 13 Commissioner Position 2 Rebecca Cayen 77 57% Water

Water District 13 Commissioner Position 2 Robert Vandenhaak 57 43% Water

Glacier Water District 14 Commissioner Position 2 Deborah Ellen Baker 53 100% Water

Columbia Valley Water District Commissioner Position 2 Carl McDaniel 208 71% Water

Columbia Valley Water District Commissioner Position 2 Shane J. Janitscheck 85 29% Water

Columbia Valley Water District Commissioner Position 3 Brian Gillis 174 60% Water

Columbia Valley Water District Commissioner Position 3 Rosemary Rich 117 40% Water

Acme Water District 18 Commissioner Position 2 Gabe Harder 45 100% Water

Acme Water District 18 Commissioner Position 3 Jim Sutterfield 43 100% Water

Cemetery District 3 Commissioner Position 1 Scott Robertson 104 100% Cemetery

Cemetery District 3 Commissioner Position 2 Floy R. Markham 104 100% Cemetery

Cemetery District 4 Commissioner Position 2 Dixon Stremler 1140 100% Cemetery

Cemetery District 5 Commissioner Position 1 Mary Boice 181 100% Cemetery

Cemetery District 5 Commissioner Position 2 Kenneth John Ferry 173 100% Cemetery

Cemetery District 6 Commissioner Position 2 Brandi Tilton 3063 100% Cemetery

Cemetery District 7 Commissioner Position 2 Mario Bonilla 1022 100% Cemetery

Cemetery District 8 Commissioner Position 2 Dan Bourks 171 100% Cemetery

Cemetery District 9 Commissioner Position 2 Tod Arnason 922 100% Cemetery

Cemetery District 10 Commissioner Position 2 Troy Luginbill 3430 100% Cemetery

Cemetery District 10 Commissioner Position 3 Micah Moses 3222 100% Cemetery

Cemetery District 11 Commissioner Position 2 Gerald Tenkley 117 100% Cemetery

Point Roberts Park and Recreation District 1 Proposition 2017-7 Regular Property Tax Levies Yes 122 62% Park and Recreation

Point Roberts Park and Recreation District 1 Proposition 2017-7 Regular Property Tax Levies No 74 38% Park and Recreation

Point Roberts Park and Recreation District 1 Commissioner Position 3 Sonya Erica Liu 149 100% Park and Recreation

Point Roberts Park and Recreation District 1 Commissioner Position 4 Arthur S. Reber 135 100% Park and Recreation

Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2 Proposition 2017-8 Authorizing Continuing Property Tax Levy Yes 2476 70% Park and Recreation

Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2 Proposition 2017-8 Authorizing Continuing Property Tax Levy No 1056 30% Park and Recreation

Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2 Commissioner Position 2 Sheli Moore 2743 100% Park and Recreation

Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2 Commissioner Position 4 Billy Brown 2676 100% Park and Recreation

Lynden Regional Park and Recreation District 3 Commissioner Position 1 Kevin Burke 1231 29% Park and Recreation

Lynden Regional Park and Recreation District 3 Commissioner Position 1 Jerimy Saldivar 625 15% Park and Recreation

Lynden Regional Park and Recreation District 3 Commissioner Position 1 Rick Lair 2350 56% Park and Recreation

Lynden Regional Park and Recreation District 3 Commissioner Position 3 Tyler (T.J.) Timmermans 3606 100% Park and Recreation

Lynden Regional Park and Recreation District 3 Commissioner Position 4 Nell McKay 1079 28% Park and Recreation

Lynden Regional Park and Recreation District 3 Commissioner Position 4 Bob Johnson 2822 72% Park and Recreation

Columbia Valley Park and Recreation District Proposition 2017-2 Establishing Six Year Regular Property Tax Levy Yes 203 41% Park and Recreation

Columbia Valley Park and Recreation District Proposition 2017-2 Establishing Six Year Regular Property Tax Levy No 291 59% Park and Recreation

Columbia Valley Park and Recreation District Commissioner Position 4 Donnell (Tank) Tanksley 333 100% Park and Recreation

Columbia Valley Park and Recreation District Commissioner Position 5 Jessica Bee 341 100% Park and Recreation

Lummi Island Park and Recreation District Proposition 2017-4 Formation of Lummi Island Park and Recreation District Yes 163 35% Park and Recreation

Lummi Island Park and Recreation District Proposition 2017-4 Formation of Lummi Island Park and Recreation District No 305 65% Park and Recreation

Lummi Island Park and Recreation District Proposition 2017-5 Establishing Six Year Regular Property Tax Levy Yes 147 32% Park and Recreation

Lummi Island Park and Recreation District Proposition 2017-5 Establishing Six Year Regular Property Tax Levy No 306 68% Park and Recreation

Lummi Island Park and Recreation District Commissioner Position 1 Robert (Bob) Auld 250 100% Park and Recreation

Lummi Island Park and Recreation District Commissioner Position 2 Janice Holmes 243 100% Park and Recreation

Lummi Island Park and Recreation District Commissioner Position 3 Ian Kirouac 237 100% Park and Recreation

Lummi Island Park and Recreation District Commissioner Position 4 Randy Smith 244 100% Park and Recreation

Lummi Island Park and Recreation District Commissioner Position 5 Noelle Maher 122 38% Park and Recreation

Lummi Island Park and Recreation District Commissioner Position 5 Tamia Sorensen 200 62% Park and Recreation

Chuckanut Community Forest Park District Commissioner Position 1 John McLaughlin 2582 100% Park and Recreation

Chuckanut Community Forest Park District Commissioner Position 3 Susan Kaun 2420 100% Park and Recreation

Chuckanut Community Forest Park District Commissioner Position 5 Frank James 2645 100% Park and Recreation

Hospital District 304 Commissioner Position 2 Chuck Ruhl 6 100% Public Hospital

Hospital District 304 Commissioner Position 4 Jeri Kaufman 6 100% Public Hospital