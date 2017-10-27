Elections in WA state, what is important for Hispanics / Elecciones en el estado de Washington, que es importante para los Hispanos

CANDIDATES Adam Macdonald
- What position are you running for? I am running for Wenatchee City Council, Position 4.
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? While we often focus on national politics, much of our lives are shaped by the people making decisions in our local communities. Because of this, it is tremendously important to choose local leaders that will listen to, value, and serve all of our community members. I am a candidate that will listen while valuing and serving all residents.
- Why are you running for this position? I value diversity and felt that I could bring new ideas, energy, and leadership to the Council. I feel that I have a new perspective that is not currently represented on the Council and desire to be a voice for other groups who have been underrepresented in our community.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? First, I want to listen to ALL members of the community and make decisions with input from all stakeholders. Second, I want to work toward more housing options that are more affordable. Third, I want to set a tone as a leader in the community that all people are welcome, wanted, and valued.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? I am running for this position to give a voice to people in communities that feel they are not represented or people who aren’t sure that their questions and requests will be listened to. I want to be the candidate that residents feel they can talk to and who will advocate for them. I hope you will give me your support, and your vote, to make me your next city council member.
CANDIDATES Carolyn Wilson
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? As a city councilwoman for10 years, I have always been very interested in providing housing for our work force. I would really like the city to work with a builder and get multi-family housing rentals available in Leavenworth. This is not low income housing, this would be rentals for the working people who are the lifeblood of this city.
- Why are you running for this position? I am running for re-election because there are still goals I would like to work towards for the city. Some of those goals are continuing to recognize our high school student-athletes; to continue the reconstruction of Pine Street, making it a safe street for kids to take, to and from school; free parking passes for the residents of Leavenworth; and the construction of a bypass street that would allow motorists to avoid the heavy traffic congestion that can happen during festivals on Hwy. 2.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? If I am re-elected, I would like the Hispanic Community to know that I am always available if they have questions or concerns regarding anything that is happening in this community. I would be happy to be their voice in city government.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? I would like the Hispanic voters to know that I am very open to their suggestions and I will also always get answers to questions they may have.
CANDIDATES Cary Moon
- What position are you running for? Seattle Mayor
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? I would like the Hispanic community to know that I am standing in solidarity with them and will use my position at City Hall to advocate for your community against the attacks by the Federal government. I also want to make sure that my office shares power by hiring/appointing vacancies from the Latino community.
- Why are you running for this position? The soul of Seattle is at stake right now. I am running for Mayor to bring solutions forward — to listen, to learn and to take honest stock of the challenges facing our city, and to offer my expertise as an urban planner, engineer and civic leader in driving strategies to strike Seattle’s problems at their root cause, not just address the symptoms.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Seattle is becoming one of the expensive cities in the country. More than half of Seattle renters pay more than they can reasonably afford for housing. Too many are living on the edge, we evictions of families with children and safeguard transitional housing for families and victims of domestic violence.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? Seattle must stand for racial equity and the liberation of all people. But too many outcomes show we are missing the mark. White Seattleites need to come to grips with racial and economic inequality and the barriers that exist in our systems and institutions — and we all must work in partnership across race and class to dismantle them.
CANDIDATES Claudia Derobles
- What position are you running for? Un miembro de la mesa directiva del distrito escolar de Wenatchee asiento numero 3. Este es un puesto voluntario y llevo un año y medio como su representante. Es tiempo de pedir su voto en las elecciones que se terminan el 7 de noviembre.
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? Los miembros de la mesa directiva toman la responsabilidad de ser su voz con la meta de que cada estudiante tenga éxito académico. Es necesario poner atención a las decisiones dentro de las escuelas y como les afecta la educación de nuestros hijos.
- Why are you running for this position? Quiero seguir siendo la voz dentro del distrito escolar porque como madre de dos hijas adolescentes que asisten en las escuelas de Wenatchee, voluntaria por los últimos 15 años, y con 20 años trabajando en la industria bancaria siento que yo puedo ser una fuerte partidaria para todos en nuestra comunidad.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? La meta numero uno del distrito escolar es que cada estudiante tenga éxito académico. Esto se cumple con ayuda de los padres, maestros y miembros de la comunidad. Lo mas importante es seguir este esfuerzo con mas comunicación a los padres de familia e estudiantes en como cumplir esta meta.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? El derecho de los ciudadanos de los EEUU para votar es una forma de tener voz dentro de nuestro gobierno. En esta elección local haga que su voz cuente. Si no se ha registrado, tiene hasta el 30 de octubre para hacerlo personalmente en Chelan County Courthouse. Informese de sus derechos.
CANDIDATES Clint Strand
- What position are you running for? I am running for Leavenworth City Council, Position 6.
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? City government is important: they make decisions regarding so many important elements of daily life, from the way your traffic goes to how much you pay for utilities, and why you pay that much (or that little). These decisions affect everyone.
- Why are you running for this position? I am running because I care deeply about everyone in our community. I want to make sure Leavenworth is a great place for raising families, taking care of our residents while making sure our business community does well.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Families can not live in this town if they cannot afford to live here. I will look at what the city of Leavenworth can do to promote construction of affordable housing so we can continue to call this community home.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? You are a valued member of the community, and I want to be available to you. If elected, I promise to meet with local Hispanic leaders to determine how best to come to you, hear your concerns, and listen.
CANDIDATES Jennifer Talbot
- What position are you running for? Re-election to the Wenatchee School Board, Position #5. I am currently serving my first term
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? School board members provide local governance for student educational opportunities through collaboration with key stakeholders to foster excellence and equity in public education.
- Why are you running for this position? I endeavor to the continue the work that Wenatchee School District has accomplished in closing opportunity gaps for all students with the partnership and support from diverse stakeholders in the Wenatchee community. My experiences as current Board member and in professional roles offers knowledgeable expertise to serve our community.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? I value education as a way to enrich and better our community. I view a child’s native culture and language as a benefit to their growth and development. I intend to the continue to provide quality curriculum, education support, family engagement, and career-connected learning opportunities for all students especially those students in poverty and in need of additional academic or behavioral support.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? The Wenatchee School District supports the DREAM Act and DACA, providing support for bi-lingual education, and closing opportunity gaps for all students. We currently have a School Board that is representative of our diverse student population. I have four children enrolled in Wenatchee schools.
CANDIDATES Jenny Duncan
- What position are you running for? I am proud to be running for Mayor of Seattle.
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? The mayor is the city’s top executive. She is responsible for managing 11,000 employees and a 5.2 billion dollar budget. The position requires strong leadership skills, managerial experience, and the moral fortitude to stand up for our city’s values. The mayor must effectively implement our shared vision for Seattle’s future.
- Why are you running for this position? I love this city. I am running to protect the civil liberties of all Seattle residents, despite President Trump’s attempts to deny them. I want to ensure that our city is welcoming and affordable for all, a place where everybody has access to both economic and educational opportunities.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Defending Seattle’s DREAMers, building more affordable housing, continuing police reform to combat racial bias, providing greater apprenticeship opportunities and a path to the middle class, supporting women and minority-owned small businesses, and providing free college tuition for young Seattleites (regardless of immigration status) under my Seattle Promise plan.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? As a former US Attorney appointed by President Obama, I have the executive experience necessary to lead Seattle into the future. I fought Trump’s illegal deportations under his Muslim ban at SeaTac airport and I will continue fighting to protect immigrants and refugees unjustly at risk from his administration.
CANDIDATES Jerry Isenhart
- What position are you running for? Chelan County Hospital District #2 Commissioner Position #5
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? The Hispanic community is a large part of our community today and as a bilingual and bicultural Commissioner, I would represent and advocate on behalf Hispanics. My wife and I recently celebrated our 25th Wedding Anniversary. We were married in her home town of Los Mochis, Sinaloa. I live my love of the hispanic community, and I’m sure I would be a good voice for our community. I have been a long time friend of the Hispanic Community. Thirty years ago I founded the first local Hispanic Radio Program, Musica Nortena in the mid 80’s. Aired each Sunday evening on KOZI, Chelan with Lupe Reyna and Gilberto Romero, the program quickly became an important outreach to connect Hispanics. It worked well, and remains on the air to this day.
- Why are you running for this position? The Lake Chelan Community in total and the Lake Chelan Hospital Administration and Medical Staff were incredibly compassionate to my family when we lost our son Jerry Jr in 2014. Serving as a Commissioner is one way I could give back and say “Thank You.” Supporting the mission of quality healthcare close to home would be my honor.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? 1- Completing the voter approved decision of building a new hospital for the Lake Chelan Valley. 2 -Making wise policy and financial decisions that assure our local Health Care Services are accessible and affordable to everyone. 3 -Working closely with our neighbors, Confluence Health and Columbia Valley Community Health, to assure we are all working together for the best interest of all the people in the area. 4 – Increasing the size of the Hospital Commission from 5 members to 7, for the purpose of expanding the diversity of those involved in the Hospital elected representation.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? If I am successful in expanding the size of the Hospital Commission from 5 to 7, I hope that we can find members of the Hispanic Community who will step forward and offer to serve. The Hospital Commission is just one of many elected positions that voters elect. My encouragement to participate actually applies to all local government boards and commission opportunities as well. And most importantly – Register and Vote – where possible.
CANDIDATES Jim Bailey
- What position are you running for? Wenatchee City Council, Position #1
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? The job of a city council member is to (1) look after the well-being and safety of the City’s citizens, (2) protect and care for the City’s property and assets, and (3) be accountable and responsible for the use of citizen tax dollars.
- Why are you running for this position? Wenatchee has been a wonderful place to live, work, and raise my family. My primary reason is to give something back to this community. Also, two terms on the city council has given me the experience to help guide the city to grow and be an even better place in the future.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Continue to support efforts to: (1) improve neglected areas in South Wenatchee with more projects like South Mission Street, (2) find creative solutions to increasing the amount of low income and work-force housing, (3) include and involve the Hispanic community in city decision making.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? Get involved! Help make decisions about issues that impact our city by volunteering on one of our advisory boards that give guidance to the mayor and city council, or attend meetings and workshops. We value your ideas. Thank you for your past support, and finally, VOTE on November 7!
CANDIDATES Jinyoung Lee England
- What position are you running for? I am running for the position for State Senator in the 45th Legislative District of Washington state. The district includes cities that are just east of Seattle. It is a Special Election race to fill the seat, with the passing of the late Sen. Andy Hill last year.
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? It is important to note because this race will determine the balance of power in Washington state. If I win, the state senate will be controlled by Republicans and we will be able to hold a balanced legislature with a Democrat-controlled state house and governor.
- Why are you running for this position? 1. My family has called Washington home for over 60 years — 10 of them in the 45th district. Protecting the values of my district is of utmost importance to me. I also strongly believe in paying forward the gifts of life, opportunity, and freedom that I have been afforded as an American.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? I believe education is one of the most important priorities for all communities, including the Hispanic community. Education is the cornerstone of our future, and will be one of my main priorities — to ensure we have the best opportunities available to our kids.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? In Washington state, we have seen real results in the last five years with a balance of power — a Democrat governor and state house working with a Republican state senate. We’ve been able to exercise fiscal discipline and fully fund education. I hope to continue that balance of power.
CANDIDATES Krista Herling
- What position are you running for? I am running for the Malaga Water District, Commissioner #3 position
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? Everyone in our area that uses the water district to get their water should know about the water board and that they can come and talk to us at any time because we are a publicly elected board.
- Why are you running for this position? I am running for this position because water is necessary to life. Our district is very large with aging pipes that require maintenance and we also need more storage capacity. But at the same time we cannot just keep raising the rates. There must be a balance and I hope to help find that balance by weighing the risks and benefits of every action.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? For the Hispanic community I don’t feel there are any agenda items that differ from another community. We all need affordable, clean water.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? I would never want the Hispanic Community to hesitate to contact me. I would definitely want to know their concerns and would do my best to address those concerns in a timely manner. Thank you for reaching out and inviting candidates to participate in your publication. I am a strong believer that the quality of our government is directly related to our individual participation.
CANDIDATES Michele Sandberg
- What position are you running for? Wenatchee School Board, Position 4
- Why do you think Hispanics should know about the position you are running for? I am concerned that many district students have economic hardships, poor educational supports and few advocating for a high quality education for all students. I want EVERY student in our schools to have a solid education so that all have more opportunities for a better future.
- Why are you running for this position? I’ve always been an advocate for children. I have worked professionally in mental health as a physician and volunteered in schools in a variety of roles. I know my background in the U.S. Army and medicine taught me leadership skills that make me inquisitive, caring, independent and hard working.
- For the Hispanic community, what do you view to be the most important agenda items you will take action on if you get elected? Our Hispanic students in the district graduate at a lower rate (72.4%) and require more english or math remediation for college (71.4%). Our schools need to better support all our academically struggling students to give them a solid education for their future. We need to do this now.
- Any additional message you wish to share with the Hispanic Voter? Our valley is a place where people from different backgrounds can work together for improving all our students’ education. Please join me in working to improve our children’s future. I invite you to visit my website (sandberg4schools.com) and I welcome your feedback. I would appreciate your vote and support.