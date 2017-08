Se anuncian sitios de refugio para refrescarse ante inminente ola de calor en Seattle

Las siguientes ubicaciones, correspondientes a Seattle Public Library, están equipadas con aire acondicionado y sirven como centros para refrescarse cuando el área sufre calor extremo. Llame al centro específico antes de asistir para conocer el horario de funcionamiento y verificar que el aire acondicionado funciona. · Central Library (1000 4th Ave.) – 206-386-4636 Monday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. · Ballard (5614 22nd Ave. N.W.) – 206-684-4089 Monday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. · Beacon Hill (2821 Beacon Ave. S.) – 206-684-4711 Monday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. · Broadview (12755 Greenwood Ave. N.) – 206-684-7519 Monday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. · Capitol Hill (425 Harvard Ave. E.) – 206-684-4715 Monday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. · Delridge (5423 Delridge Way S.W.) – 206-733-9125 Monday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday: closed · Douglass-Truth (2300 E. Yesler Way) – 206-684-4704 Monday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. · Greenwood (8016 Greenwood Ave. N.) – 206-684-4086 Monday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday: closed · High Point (3411 S.W. Raymond St.) – 206-684-7454 Monday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. · International District / Chinatown (713 8th Ave. S.) – 206-386-1300 Monday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. · Lake City (12501 28th Ave. N.E.) – 206-684-7518 Monday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. · Madrona-Sally Goldmark (1134 33rd Ave.) – 206-684-4705 Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday: closed · Magnolia (2801 34th Ave. W.) – 206-386-4225 Monday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday: closed · Montlake Branch (2401 24th Ave. E.) – 206-684-4720 Monday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday: closed · New Holly (7058 32nd Ave. S.) – 206-386-1905 Monday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday: Closed · Northgate (10548 5th Ave. N.E.) – 206-386-1980 Monday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. · Rainier Beach (9125 Rainier Ave. S.) – 206-386-1906 Monday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. · South Park (8604 8th Ave. S.) – 206-615-1688 Monday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. · Wallingford (1501 N. 45th St.) – 206-684-4088 Monday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday: closed