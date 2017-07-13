“Saturday night live” y la serie “Westworld” encabezan nominaciones al Emmy

Los Ángeles, 13 Jul (Notimex).- El programa de comedia “Saturday night live” y la serie “Westworld” encabezan la lista de nominados a los premios Emmy con 22 postulaciones, seguido de “Stranger things” y “Feud: NBette and Davis”, con 17.

Este jueves, la Academia de Televisión dio a conocer a los candidatos de la 69 edición, cuya gala de premiación se llevará a cabo el 17 de septiembre próximo en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles y contará con la conducción de Stephen Colbert.

Estas son las nominaciones de la 69 edición de los Premios Emmy:

Mejor Serie Dramática

“Better call Saul”

“The crown”

“The handmaid’s tale”

“House of cards”

“Stranger things

“This is us”

“Westworld”

Mejor Actor Protagonista de una Serie Dramática

Sterling K Brown – “This is us”

Anthony Hopkins – “Westworld”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better call Saul”

Matthew Rhys – “The americans”

Liev Scrieber – “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey – “House of cards”

Milo Ventimiglia – “This Is Us”

Mejor Actor de Reparto de una Serie Dramática

John Lithgow – “The crown”

Jonathan Banks – “Better call Saul”

Mandy Patinkin – “Homeland”

Michael Kelly – “House of cards”

David Harbour – “Stranger things”

Ron Cephas Jones – “This is us”

Jeffrey Wright – “Westworld”

Mejor Actor Invitado de una Serie Dramática

Ben Mendelsohn – “Bloodline”

BD Wong – “Mr. Robot”

Hank Azaria – “Ray Donovan”

Brian Tyree Henry – “This is us”

Gerald McRaney – “This is us”

Denis O’Hare – “This is us”

Mejor Actriz Protagónica de una Serie Dramática

Claire Foy – “The crown”

Viola Davis – “How to get away with murder”

Elisabeth Moss – “Handmaid’s Tale”

Keri Russell – “The americans”

Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld”

Robin Wright – “House of cards”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto de una Serie Dramática

Ann Dowd – “The handmaid’s tale”

Samira Wiley – “The handmaid’s tale”

Uzo Aduba – “Orange is the new black”

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger things”

Chrissy Metz – “This is us”

Thandie Newton – “Westworld”

Mejor Actriz Invitado de una Serie Dramática

Cicely Tyson – “How to get away with murder”

Laverne Cox – “Orange is the new black”

Shannon Purser – “Stranger things”

Alison Wright – “The americans”

Alexis Bledel – “The Handmaid’s tale”

Ann Dowd – “The leftovers”

Mejor Dirección de una Serie Dramática

“Better Call Saul” – “Witness”

“Homeland” – “America First”

“Stranger Things” – “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”

“The Crown” – “Hyde Park Corner”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – “Offred (Pilot)”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – “The Bridge”

Mejor Guión de una Serie Dramática

“Better Call Saul” – “Chicanery”

“Stranger Things” – “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”

“The Americans” – “The Soviet Division”

“The Crown” – “Assassins”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – “Offred (Pilot)”

“Westworld” – “The Bicameral Mind”

Mejor Serie de Comedia

“Atlanta”

“Blackish”

“Master of none”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

Mejor Actor Protagonista de una Serie de Comedia

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari – “Master of none”

Zach Galifinakis – “Baskets”

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

William H Macy – “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent”

Mejor Actor de Reparto de una Serie de Comedia

Alec Baldwin – “Saturday night live”

Louie Anderson– “Baskets”

Ty Burrell – “Modern family”

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Tony Hale – “Veep”

Matt Walsh – “Veep”

Mejor Actriz Protagonista de una Serie de Comedia

Pamela Adlon – “Better things”

Jane Fonda – “Grace and Frankie”

Alison Janney – “Mom”

Ellie Kemper – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis Dreyfuss – “Veep”

Tracee Elliss Ross – “Black-ish”

Lily Tomlin – “Grace and Frankie”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto de una Serie de Comedia

Kate McKinnon – “Saturday night live”

Vanessa Beyer – “Saturday night live”

Leslie Jones – “Saturday night live”

Anna Chlumsky – “Veep”

Judith Light – “Transparent”

Katheryn Hahn – “Transparent”

Mejor Actor Invitado a una Serie de Comedia

Matthew Rhys – “Girls”

Riz Ahmed – “Girls”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Saturday night live”

Dave Chappelle – “Saturday night live”

Tom Hanks – “Saturday night live”

Hugh Laurie – “Veep”

Mejor Actriz Invitado a una Serie de Comedia

Wanda Sykes – “Black-ish”

Carrie Fisher – “Catastrophe”

Becky Ann Baker – “Girls”

Angela Bassett – “Master of none”

Melissa McCarthy – “Saturday night live”

Kristen Wiig – “Saturday night live”

Mejor dirección de una serie de comedia

“Atlanta” – “B.A.N.”

“Silicon Valley” – “Intellectual Property”

“Silicon Valley” – “Server Error”

“Veep” – “Blurb”

“Veep” – “Groundbreaking”

“Veep” – “Justice”

Mejor guión de una serie de comedia

“Atlanta” – “B.A.N.”

“Atlanta” – “Streets On Lock”

“Master Of None” – “Thanksgiving”

“Silicon Valley” – “Success Failure”

“Veep” – “Georgia”

“Veep” – “Groundbreaking”

Mejor Miniserie

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Night Of”

“Genius”

Mejor Película para Televisión

“Black Mirror” – “San Junipero”

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love”

“Sherlock’ – “The Lying Detective”

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”

“The Wizard of Lies”

Mejor Actor Protagonista de Miniserie o Película para Televisión

Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

Robert De Niro – “The Wizard of Lies”

Ewan McGregor – “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush – “Genius”

John Turturro – “The night of”

Mejor Actor de Reparto de Miniserie o Película para Televisión

Alexander Skarsgard – “Big little lies”

David Thewlis – “Fargo”

Alfred Molina – “Feud”

Stanley Tucci – “Feud”

Bill Camp – “The night of”

Michael K. Williams – “The night of”

Mejor Actriz Protagonista de Miniserie o Película para Televisión

Carrie Coon – “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman – “American crime”

Nicole Kidman – “Big little lies”

Jessica Lange – “Feud”

Susan Sarandon – “Feud”

Reese Witherspoon – “Big little lies”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto de Miniserie o Película para Televisión

Regina King – “American crime”

Shailene Woodley – “Big little lies”

Laura Dern – “Big little lies”

Judy Davis – “Feud”

Jackie Hoffman – “Feud”

Michelle Pfeiffer – “The wizard of lies”

Mejor Reality Show (de competencia)

“The amazing race”

“American ninja warrior”

“Project runway”

“RuPaul’s drag race”

“The voice”

“Top Chef”

Mejor Reality Show Estructurado

-“Antiques roadshow”

“Diners, drive-Ins and dives”

“Fixer upper”

“Lip sync battle”

“Shark tank”

“Who do you think you are?”

Mejor Reality Show sin Estructura

“Born this way”

“Deadliest catch”

“Gaycation with Ellen Page”

“Intervention” “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell”

Mejor Conductor de Reality

Alec Baldwin – “Match game”

W. Kamau Bell – “United shades of America”

RuPaul Charles – “RuPaul’s drag race”

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn – “Project runway”

Gordon Ramsay – “MasterChef Junior”

Martha Stewart y Snoop Dogg – “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”

Mejor Serie de Variedad: talk show

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Real Time With Bill Maher”

“The Late Late Show With James Corden”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Mejor Serie de Variedad: sketch

“Billy on the Street”

“Documentary Now!”

“Drunk History”

“Portlandia”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Tracey Ullman’s Show”

Mejor Especial de Variedad

“Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner”

“Louis C.K. 2017”

“Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust”

“Stephen Colbert’s Live Eletion Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s goint to clean up this sh*t?”