Lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar

Beverly Hills, 24 Ene (Notimex).- A continuación la lista completa de nominados a la 89 entrega anual de los Premios Oscar de la Academia de Ciencias y Artes Cinematográficas (AMPAS, por su sigla en inglés) y cuyos ganadores se conocerán el próximo 26 de febrero.

MEJOR PELICULA

*”La La Land”

*”Moonlight”

*”Manchester by the Sea”

*”Arrival”

*”Fences”

*”Lion”

*”Hell or High Water”

*”Hidden Figures”

*”Hacksaw Ridge”

ACTOR

* Casey Affleck por “Manchester by the Sea”

* Andrew Garfield por “Hacksaw Ridge”

* Ryan Gosling por “La La Land”

* Viggo Mortensen por “Captain Fantastic”

* Denzel Washington por “Fences”

ACTOR DE REPARTO

* Mahershala Ali por “Moonlight”

* Jeff Bridges por “Hell or High Water”

* Lucas Hedges por “Manchester by the Sea”

* Dev Patel por “Lion”

* Michael Shannon por “Nocturnal Animals”

ACTRIZ

* Isabelle Huppert por “Elle”

* Ruth Negga por “Loving”

* Natalie Portman por “Jackie”

* Emma Stone por “La La Land”

* Meryl Streep por “Florence Foster Jenkins”

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

* Viola Davis por “Fences”

* Naomie Harris por “Moonlight”

* Nicole Kidman por “Lion”

* Octavia Spencer por”Hidden Figures”

* Michelle Williams por “Manchester by the Sea”

CINTA ANIMADA

* “Kubo and the Two Strings”

* “Moana”

* “My Life as a Zucchini”

* “The Red Turtle”

* “Zootopia”

CINEMATOGRAFIA

* “Arrival” Bradford Young

* “La La Land” Linus Sandgren

* “Lion” Greig Fraser

* “Moonlight” James Laxton

* “Silence” Rodrigo Prieto

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

* “Allied”

* “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

* “Florence Foster Jenkins”

* “Jackie”

* “La La Land”

DIRECCION

* “Arrival” Denis Villeneuve

* “Hacksaw Ridge” Mel Gibson

* “La La Land” Damien Chazelle

* “Manchester by the Sea” Kenneth Lonergan

* “Moonlight” Barry Jenkins

DOCUMENTAL

* “Fire at Sea” Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo

* “I Am Not Your Negro” Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck

* “Life, Animated” Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman

* “O.J.: Made in America” Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

* “13th” Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish

DOCUMENTAL CORTOMETRAJE

* “Extremis” Dan Krauss

* “4.1 Miles” Daphne Matziaraki

* “Joe’s Violin” Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen

* “Watani: My Homeland” Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis

* “The White Helmets” Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

EDICION

* “Arrival”Joe Walker

* “Hacksaw Ridge” John Gilbert

* “Hell or High Water” Jake Roberts

* “La La Land” Tom Cross

* “Moonlight” Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

PELICULA EXTRANJERA

* “Land of Mine” Dinamarca

* “A Man Called Ove” Suecia

* “The Salesman” Iran

* “Tanna” Australia

* “Toni Erdmann” Alemania

MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADOS

* “A Man Called Ove” Eva von Bahr and Love Larson

* “Star Trek Beyond” Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo

* “Suicide Squad” Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

PARTITURA ORIGINAL

* “Jackie” Mica Levi

* “La La Land” Justin Hurwitz

* “Lion” Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

* “Moonlight” Nicholas Britell

* “Passengers” Thomas Newman

CANCION ORIGINAL

* “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” de “La La Land”

Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

* “Can’t Stop The Feeling” de “Trolls”

Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

* “City Of Stars” de”La La Land”

Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

* “The Empty Chair” de “Jim: The James Foley Story”

Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

* “How Far I’ll Go” de “Moana”

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION

* “Arrival”

* “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

* “Hail, Caesar!”

* “La La Land”

* “Passengers”

CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

* “Blind Vaysha” Theodore Ushev

* “Borrowed Time” Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj

* “Pear Cider and Cigarettes” Robert Valley and Cara Speller

* “Pearl” Patrick Osborne

* “Piper” Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

CORTOMETRAJE EN VIVO

* “Ennemis Intérieurs” Sélim Azzazi

* “La Femme et le TGV” Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff

* “Silent Nights” Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson

* “Sing” Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy

* “Timecode” Juanjo Giménez

EDICION DE SONIDO

* “Arrival”

* “Deepwater Horizon”

* “Hacksaw Ridge”

* “La La Land”

* “Sully”

MEZCLA DE SONIDO

* “Arrival”

* “Hacksaw Ridge”

* “La La Land”

* “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

* “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

EFECTOS VISUALES

* “Deepwater Horizon”

* “Doctor Strange”

* “The Jungle Book”

* “Kubo and the Two Strings”

* “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

ADAPTACION DE GUION

* “Arrival”

* “Fences”

* “Hidden Figures”

* “Lion”

* “Moonlight”

GUION ORIGINAL

* “Hell or High Water”

* “La La Land”

* “The Lobster”

* “Manchester by the Sea”

* “20th Century Women”