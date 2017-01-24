Lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar

Beverly Hills, 24 Ene (Notimex).- A continuación la lista completa de nominados a la 89 entrega anual de los Premios Oscar de la Academia de Ciencias y Artes Cinematográficas (AMPAS, por su sigla en inglés) y cuyos ganadores se conocerán el próximo 26 de febrero.
MEJOR PELICULA
*”La La Land”
*”Moonlight”
*”Manchester by the Sea”
*”Arrival”
*”Fences”
*”Lion”
*”Hell or High Water”
*”Hidden Figures”
*”Hacksaw Ridge”
ACTOR
* Casey Affleck por “Manchester by the Sea”
* Andrew Garfield por “Hacksaw Ridge”
* Ryan Gosling por “La La Land”
* Viggo Mortensen por “Captain Fantastic”
* Denzel Washington por “Fences”
ACTOR DE REPARTO
* Mahershala Ali por “Moonlight”
* Jeff Bridges por “Hell or High Water”
* Lucas Hedges por “Manchester by the Sea”
* Dev Patel por “Lion”
* Michael Shannon por “Nocturnal Animals”
ACTRIZ
* Isabelle Huppert por “Elle”
* Ruth Negga por “Loving”
* Natalie Portman por “Jackie”
* Emma Stone por “La La Land”
* Meryl Streep por “Florence Foster Jenkins”
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
* Viola Davis por “Fences”
* Naomie Harris por “Moonlight”
* Nicole Kidman por “Lion”
* Octavia Spencer por”Hidden Figures”
* Michelle Williams por “Manchester by the Sea”
CINTA ANIMADA
* “Kubo and the Two Strings”
* “Moana”
* “My Life as a Zucchini”
* “The Red Turtle”
* “Zootopia”
CINEMATOGRAFIA
* “Arrival” Bradford Young
* “La La Land” Linus Sandgren
* “Lion” Greig Fraser
* “Moonlight” James Laxton
* “Silence” Rodrigo Prieto
DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
* “Allied”
* “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
* “Florence Foster Jenkins”
* “Jackie”
* “La La Land”
DIRECCION
* “Arrival” Denis Villeneuve
* “Hacksaw Ridge” Mel Gibson
* “La La Land” Damien Chazelle
* “Manchester by the Sea” Kenneth Lonergan
* “Moonlight” Barry Jenkins
DOCUMENTAL
* “Fire at Sea” Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo
* “I Am Not Your Negro” Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck
* “Life, Animated” Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman
* “O.J.: Made in America” Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow
* “13th” Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish
DOCUMENTAL CORTOMETRAJE
* “Extremis” Dan Krauss
* “4.1 Miles” Daphne Matziaraki
* “Joe’s Violin” Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen
* “Watani: My Homeland” Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis
* “The White Helmets” Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara
EDICION
* “Arrival”Joe Walker
* “Hacksaw Ridge” John Gilbert
* “Hell or High Water” Jake Roberts
* “La La Land” Tom Cross
* “Moonlight” Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon
PELICULA EXTRANJERA
* “Land of Mine” Dinamarca
* “A Man Called Ove” Suecia
* “The Salesman” Iran
* “Tanna” Australia
* “Toni Erdmann” Alemania
MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADOS
* “A Man Called Ove” Eva von Bahr and Love Larson
* “Star Trek Beyond” Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
* “Suicide Squad” Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson
PARTITURA ORIGINAL
* “Jackie” Mica Levi
* “La La Land” Justin Hurwitz
* “Lion” Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
* “Moonlight” Nicholas Britell
* “Passengers” Thomas Newman
CANCION ORIGINAL
* “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” de “La La Land”
Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
* “Can’t Stop The Feeling” de “Trolls”
Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
* “City Of Stars” de”La La Land”
Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
* “The Empty Chair” de “Jim: The James Foley Story”
Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
* “How Far I’ll Go” de “Moana”
Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION
* “Arrival”
* “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
* “Hail, Caesar!”
* “La La Land”
* “Passengers”
CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
* “Blind Vaysha” Theodore Ushev
* “Borrowed Time” Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj
* “Pear Cider and Cigarettes” Robert Valley and Cara Speller
* “Pearl” Patrick Osborne
* “Piper” Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer
CORTOMETRAJE EN VIVO
* “Ennemis Intérieurs” Sélim Azzazi
* “La Femme et le TGV” Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff
* “Silent Nights” Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson
* “Sing” Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy
* “Timecode” Juanjo Giménez
EDICION DE SONIDO
* “Arrival”
* “Deepwater Horizon”
* “Hacksaw Ridge”
* “La La Land”
* “Sully”
MEZCLA DE SONIDO
* “Arrival”
* “Hacksaw Ridge”
* “La La Land”
* “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
* “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”
EFECTOS VISUALES
* “Deepwater Horizon”
* “Doctor Strange”
* “The Jungle Book”
* “Kubo and the Two Strings”
* “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
ADAPTACION DE GUION
* “Arrival”
* “Fences”
* “Hidden Figures”
* “Lion”
* “Moonlight”
GUION ORIGINAL
* “Hell or High Water”
* “La La Land”
* “The Lobster”
* “Manchester by the Sea”
* “20th Century Women”